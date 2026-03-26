Priced out of downtown? These Scarborough condo listings could change your mind

With one of the most desired markets in the country, Toronto has plenty of properties available across its different neighbourhoods, and each one has something unique to offer.

King Realty Co.’s agent Claudia Cornaire tells Now Toronto Scarborough is an attractive area to buyers, especially due to its proximity to downtown Toronto.

“If you think about it, downtown Toronto is actually not that far from Scarborough. If you take the TTC [or] if you’re driving… So, it’s still very much connected. So yes, you’re still living in the city, but yes, you’re far away from the chaos of downtown,” she explained.

In addition, the agent says properties in that area tend to offer a bit more space for a lower price than in the downtown core, with one-bedroom-plus-den or two-bedroom units available under $500,000.

On top of that, some older properties in the region offer even cheaper opportunities for buyers looking to get their foot in the door.

“You can actually get one-bedroom condos, if it’s an old building, for as low as $350,000; and for buildings that are a little bit newer in construction, they’re going for $400,000,” she said. “I’ve even seen some two-bedroom condos sell for right under $500,000, or if they were above $500,000, it’s like $510,000 or $520,000.”

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For those who are ready to invest, Cornaire says now is a great time, as the market is on the buyers’ side. The realtor recommends buyers to take advantage of the prices now and not try to gamble with the market for lower prices.

“You never know when it’s going to turn. If it makes sense for you to buy right now, definitely do it…because now is actually a buyer’s market. There’s a lot of inventory, the units are sitting for longer, you have more negotiating power. If you can afford it, do it. If you wait when the market turns, you definitely won’t find these same condos for that price,” she said.

Whether you are a first-time buyer or investor, Cornaire says the first thing to do to prepare is get pre-approved, and then move into looking at the units that fit into your budget.

For those that are now at that stage of the search, we’ve rounded up some listings in Scarborough to get you started.

1103 – 70 Town Centre Court

Listed for: $459,900

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Type: One bedroom plus den apartment

This condo promises a layout that takes advantage of all its 650 Sqft. of space, with a large main bedroom, well-lit and generous den, and balcony space. The unit offers an open concept living and dining area with plenty of storage space and tons of natural light, while the separate kitchen offers some separation, with stainless steel appliances, upgraded fixtures and granite countertops. The unit is located at a prime location, which offers easy access to TTC, GO station and the highway, a variety of stores in the building’s ground floor, and balance of urban spaces with nature, just steps away from the Birkdale Ravine. For more information, visit the listing.

1015 – 68 Grangeway Ave.

Listed for: $450,000

Type: One bedroom plus den apartment

For $450,000, this unit offers 686 Sqft. of convenient and modern space, with contemporary finishes and an open layout. The unit includes expansive windows, a stylish kitchen with newer flooring, and stainless steel appliances. The living area offers plenty of space for entertainment, plus access to a private balcony where residents can enjoy the view. The building also features great amenities, including a fitness centre, golf room, party room, indoor pool, and more. For more information, visit the listing.

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1102 – 3050 Ellesmere Rd.

Listed for: $459,000

Type: Two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment

For those looking for a bit more space, this newly-renovated, 800-plus Sqft. unit with two bedrooms and two bedrooms offers just that for under $500,000. It features an open-concept living and dining area, as well as a primary bedroom with its own bathroom, and another generously-sized bedroom. The apartment is in a great, functional location, with TTC right at the doom, and access to parks, shop[s, highways, and minutes to Centennial College and the University of Toronto’s Scarborough campus. For more information, check out the listing.

5L – 8 Rosebank Dr.

Listed for: $499,888

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Type: Two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment

Another generously-sized opportunity, this 900-plus Sqft. has been newly renovated and is ready for move-in, with brand-new flooring, fresh paint and LED lighting. The open-concept space is great for private balcony views, a modern feel and plenty of natural light, featuring a generous living space, a u-shaped kitchen, one suite with its own bedroom, another bedroom, and a common bathroom. The building also features low maintenance fees and great amenities, including gym, party rooms, barbecue area, and more. It is also located near TTC, the Scarborough Town Centre, local shops and restaurants. For more information, visit the listing.

313 – 1 Falaise Rd.

Listed for: $449,900

Type: Two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment

This unit for just under $450,000 offers a convenient and stylish space, also with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and is priced just for this market. With no carpets, a freshly-painted contemporary palette, laminate flooring, and a stylish kitchen, the unit promises that modern feel. It is steps to TTC, local shops and daily essentials, and just minutes away from the GO Station, Centennial College and UTSC. For more information, head to the listing.