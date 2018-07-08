Fringe review: Flute Loops

FLUTE LOOPS by Devon More (Devon More Music). At Helen Gardiner Phelan Playhouse. July 9 at 1 pm, July 10 at 6 pm, July 12 at 8 pm, July 13 at 11 pm, July 14 at 1:45 pm. See listing. Rating: NN

The frame for BC-based singer/songwriter Devon More’s solo physics- and cosmology-themed rock show finds her playing a hip-yet-nerdy PhD student working the merch table for her boyfriend’s buzz band. When they bail, she takes it upon herself to share insights from her research with the audience, utilizing the band’s guitar, synth and flute setup, which reveals her impressive musical chops and killer singing voice.

The result, sadly, is basically like a Paul Davies popular quantum mechanics paperback– enamored with its own I-am-very-smart supreme intelligence – mashed up with late 90s alternative rock stylings, which is about as cringeworthy as it sounds.

Especially cloying is an extended rap to a canned beat about wave-particle duality, spooky-action-at-a-distance, quantum entanglement and so-on, that name checks the standard “great white men of science” from Kepler to Newton to Einstein to Heisenberg and (More's personal fav) Hawking, all delivered with the annoying smugness of a Neil DeGrasse Tyson tweet.

To paraphrase Hank Hill’s critique of Christian rock: She’s not making science any cooler, she’s making music worse. (A better bet is to check out her rad indie-rock power trio Hang Lucy.)