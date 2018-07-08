Fringe review: Follow Me

FOLLOW ME by the company (Staples). At Theatre Passe Muraille Mainspace. July 8 at 7 pm, July 10 at 9:45 pm, July 12 at 11 pm, July 13 at 5:45 pm, July 14 at noon. See listing. Rating: NNNN

This successful experiment in physical and symbolic theatre feels like a straight-forward naturalistic play stripped down to its elemental parts and reassembled with emphasis on foregrounding the often-obscured subtext.

The four performers and co-creators (Lisa Alves, Alexi Pedneault, Elizabeth Staples and Stefan Till) use their bodies and a long piece of red yarn to literally string together a series of rapid-fire scenes that present different characters and problems in highly abstracted form, in order to examine what is essential in each.

The approach risks becoming a jumble of unrelated bits, but here the strong acting, movement and writing make each bit funny, coherent, engaging and – most crucially – highly relatable to everyday experience.

Whether the characters are exploring megalomania, avarice, obsession, insecurity or anxiety, the insights they offer about authority, power and interconnection ring true.