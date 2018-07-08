Fringe review: Generally Hospital

GENERALLY HOSPITAL by the company (All Access Sketch). At the Tarragon Theatre Extra Space. July 10 at 8:30 pm, July 11 at 11:15 pm, July 13 at 12:15 pm (relaxed performance), July 14 at 7:15 pm (ASL-interpreted performance), July 15 at 3:45 pm (audio described performance). See listing. Rating: NNNN

The show I saw was delayed 20 minutes, but all praise to the company, Tarragon Theatre’s staff and Toronto Police; things rolled along smoothly once it began.

Ably directed by Leigh Cameron (32 Short Sketches About Bees), every sketch is set in a hospital, and most reflect the cast’s varied experiences. This troupe is more queer, more coloured and more differently-abled than what you’d see from a typical Toronto group.

Ophira Calof uses her motor-assisted wheelchair for multiple excellent sight gags. Her hospital experience informs an uproarious sketch about MRI scans, as well as one incorporating Devan Islas as a dedicated wheelchair design consultant.

Calof also cannily exploits her trained singer's voice for the gently morbid opening musical number. Ditto for Sabrina Feldman, duetting with Grace Smith (with deadpan doctor asides from Alia Rasul) in a funny yet touching sketch about shared STDs.

I could go on about the show’s quality comedy content, but I expect the cast would prefer I mention that they have designated ASL, audio described and relaxed performances (see info box above).

This show will be enjoyed by all but the underage and insensitive.