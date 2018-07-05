Fringe review: The Greatest Love Story Ever Forgotten

THE GREATEST LOVE STORY EVER FORGOTTEN by Stuart O’Connell (Boy Who Swallowed a Bullet Collective). At the Robert Gill. July 6 at 3:30 pm, July 8 at 7 pm, July 9 at 4:45, July 11 at 2 pm, July 13 at 9:45 pm, July 14 at 5:15 pm. See listing. Rating: N

This dramatic two-hander about a therapy clown who strikes up an odd couple friendship with an elderly woman in an assisted living facility suffers from slow pacing, bad dialogue and a lack of chemistry between the leads.

The majority of the show is pointless back-and-forth needling between Gugun Deep Singh’s happy-go-lucky clown (complete with nose, ukulele, balloon animals and a trunk full of surprises) and Brittaney Bennett’s tough-customer resident with a touch of dementia.

The plot eventually arrives at an interesting moment about old war letters, memory and identity, but this seems to come out of nowhere and needs to be set up much sooner in the plot.