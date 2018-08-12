SummerWorks review: 4inXchange

4inXchange by xLq (Jordan Campbell & Maddie Bautista). At Toronto Media Arts Centre – Meeting Room. Aug 12 at 1, 2:30, 5:30, 7 and 9 pm, Aug 16 at 6, 7:30 and 9 pm, Aug 17 at 6 and 7:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

In this playful and insightful interactive piece that prompts a critical rethink of money and capitalism, four participants are led into a room containing $1000 cash. Two identically styled representatives (Maddie Bautista and Jordan Campbell) then lead the group through a series of probing questions and creative games, all involving those all-mighty dollars.

While respecting the performers’ wish that participants not discuss the specifics of what goes on in the “meeting," the process is very entertaining (if you’re someone who enjoys being part of the show) and will have you thinking deeply about your relationship to money, all while getting to know the other three audience members through this quirky financial lens.

Without giving too much away, the affable and engaging performers also mix in choreography and clever sound-based bits, which will leave you looking differently at that fiver in your wallet.