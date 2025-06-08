10 must-try happy hour spots in Toronto for great deals and good vibes

Happy hour season is here, meaning cheap drinks and big savings all summer!

These Toronto restaurants offer everything from delicious cocktails to bite-size apps— the flavours are unlimited!

Here are 10 must-try happy hour spots you should visit this summer for light refreshments to get you through the hot summer days.

Boxcar Social: Summerhill

Location: 1208 Yonge St.

This Victorian-style spot has everything you need, from an energetic bar on the first floor, a quiet, secluded cafe upstairs, and a back patio outside — perfect for chill summer nights. Happy hour is every week from Tuesdays to Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for $5 shots and beers and $7 spritz and wine glasses.

Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar

Location: 101 Eglinton Ave. E.

320 Danforth Ave.

386 Bloor St. W.

47 Front St. E.

894 Queen St. W.

25 The West Mall

Feel refreshed by grabbing a blended juice and some light finger foods at Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar for all items under $10 from 3 to 5 p.m. and 8 to 10 p.m. everyday. Juices are $5 and food is $8, with assorted items like their rainbowberry juice and their squash tacos.

Añejo Restaurant

Location: Don Mills

600 King St. W.

Feeling Mexican food for your happy hours this summer? This spot has drinks for $7 and classic tacos for $4 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. everyday. You won’t get enough of their margherita options and tacos that’ll leave you wanting more!

Minami Toronto

Address: 225 King St. W.

Experience Minami Toronto for a night of Japanese-inspired drinks and mini eats. Happy hour starts from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. everyday and late nights from 8:30 p.m. to closing on Sundays to Thursdays, and 10 p.m. to closing on Fridays and Saturdays. So, grab your friends, and enjoy the night out with Minami’s signature items all under $12.

CKTL & Co.

Location: 330 Bay St.

Picture this — you’re taking a break from work and crave a little bite of food. Well, lucky you, this spot is perfect to get your fingers on some yummy truffle fries or even a mango cocktail to fill you up before heading back to your desk. Join CKTL & Co. Monday to Friday from 2 to 5 p.m., and treat yourself for a special bite to eat.

The Joneses

Location: 33 Yonge St.

Talk about keeping up with the Joneses, why don’t we keep up with this spot’s happy hour on Mondays to Saturdays. That gives you plenty of time to get a sip of their selected drinks ranging from only $6 to $9! Those prices can’t be beat.

Chubby’s Jamaican Chicken

Location: 99 Pape Ave.

Running on island time? No problem! Happy hour at this spot starts from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Friday, serving up some of your favourite Jamaican dishes. From baked jerk wings and fried plantains, to rum punch and “everything nice” — yes, that’s the name of the drink— you are in store for a good time!

The Drake Hotel

Location: 1150 Queen St. W.

Make a stop at The Drake Hotel for their happy hour on Monday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. From their spicy sake maki hand roll, to their assorted wines — spoil yourself at this staple Toronto location, and maybe even snap a photo at the iconic vintage photobooth on your way out!

King Taps

Location: 100 King St. W.

620 King St. W., Unit 101

From 2 to 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close, cocktails are only $10 at this Toronto hotspot, while all food is $5 off. Located right near Union Station, this location has a beautiful outdoor seating area, along with its luxurious interior that will make you feel like royalty!

Melrose on Adelaide

Location: 270 Adelaide St. W.

Want a break from Toronto, without actually leaving the city? Take a trip to this spot for an evening of Mediterranean eats! Starting everyday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday to Wednesday from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., this sweet escape will take you across the world all within a few hours.

