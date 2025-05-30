Let’s be honest, money is tight for a lot of people right now, but that doesn’t mean you have to have a boring summer.

In a city with an ever-rising cost of living that consistently outpaces salary increases, most of us don’t have a lot of money left over once we’ve paid the bills and picked up our groceries.

Thankfully, from yoga classes to dance lessons and movies in the park, there are plenty of free things to check out in the city this summer.

Yoga in Trillium Park

Address: 955 Lake Shore Blvd W, Toronto

If you’re looking to incorporate more movement into your summer, you may want to check out the free yoga classes offered in Trillium Park over the summer.

The series of free yoga classes will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from June 7 through September 28. The series will be led by experienced yoga instructors, taking participants through classes that combine hatha and vinyasa yoga while emphasizing mindfulness, core strength, and fostering a deeper connection between breath and movement.

The classes will run rain or shine, and no registration is required.

Find out more here.

Line Dancing Lessons

Address: 22 Dorchester Ave, Etobicoke

Learn how to line dance with free lessons this summer.

Ballroom dance company 30-Up Club is offering a series of line-dancing lessons this summer, allowing you to learn the steps to popular country dances alongside a group of regular dancers.

The series will take place at their studio from 7-7:30 p.m. on every Saturday from May 30 – July 26.

Find out more and register for the classes here.

Explore the Indigenous Cultural Roots of Tkaronto

Address: 16 Spadina Rd, Toronto

Learn more about the Indigenous roots of Tkaronto (Toronto) and Ishpadinaa (Spadina Road) on a free tour led by the Native Canadian Centre of Toronto.

Attendees will be able to take in the largest collection of Canadian Indigenous artwork in the city, and learn about the traditional languages used in the area, major local landmarks, historical events, traditional ceremonies, sacred practices and more.

The tours are available to book for large and small groups and are free to attend, but a donation of $2-5 is recommended. Find out more and book a tour here.

College Park: After Hours

Address: 420 Yonge St, Toronto

Break up the monotony of your day-to-day with some mid-week excitement at the College Park: After Hours series.

Featuring vendor markets, outdoor movies, and live music, the summer series runs for four Wednesday nights throughout the summer (June 4, July 2, August 6 and September 3) bringing you a chance to enjoy free entertainment in a community setting.

Each event starts at 3 p.m. with a market, followed by a pre-movie concert at 5 p.m. and a movie screening at 7 p.m. This summer’s lineup of films includes Bohemian Rhapsody, The Bee Movie, The Sandlot, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, respectively.

Find out more here.

Music in the Garden

Address: 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto

Take in beautiful melodies by the water with the Harbourfront Centre’s Music in the Garden series. This year’s lineup features a multicultural slate of songs, sounds and stories.

Throughout the summer, attendees can enjoy 18 performances from JUNO award-winning musicians and celebrated local artists scheduled throughout the summer. The first show is Matriarchs and Mellodies, which celebrates Indigenous music through opera on June 21, while In the Garden of the Deep Blue Sea, a concert featuring whale song, ancestral and classical contemporary music, will close out the series on August 28.

The Toronto Outdoor Picture Show Festival

Address: Various Parks

Enjoy the great outdoors while watching a free film on the big screen thanks to the Toronto Outdoor Picture Show (TOPS).

Three different parks in the city will be transformed into outdoor movie theatres: Corktown Commons, Christie Pitts, and Fort York.

This year’s theme is “When We Were Young,” celebrating 15 years of the festival while giving a nod to the original theme, “Coming of Age.”

Read More Toronto Outdoor Film Festival returns with free movie screenings at parks across the city all summer long

The 2025 TOPS season kicks off on June 12 at Fort York with a screening of Baz Luhrmann’s hyper-stylized version of the film Romeo + Juliet, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes. The lineup of films being screened this summer includes coming-of-age classics, including I Saw the TV Glow, Moonlight, Clueless, Stand by Me, What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? and The Wizard of Oz.

Find the lineup of films playing this summer here.

Self-Guided Neighbourhood Tours

Address: Various Locations

Find out more about the city with free self-guided neighbourhood walking tours by the Ontario History Museums.

There are eight different tours available, taking participants on explorations of the past, present and future of areas like Fort York, High Park, Willowdale and Scarborough. Participants can look forward to learning more about the city through diverse perspectives while immersing themselves in the unique culture and stories of several popular Toronto neighbourhoods.

Find out more about the tours here.