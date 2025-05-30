These are the parties serving Pride in Toronto this June

Toronto is well known for being the queer capital of Canada, and as such it should be no surprise that 2SLGBTQ+ parties and events take over the city for Pride Month in June.

Here’s a list of queer parties and events in Toronto that you won’t want to miss.

Freedom Party

Admission: $150

Address: Royal Ontario Museum

Date: June 6

Support Rainbow Railroad, an organization helping 2SLGBTQ+ refugees around the world reach safety, at their 10th annual Freedom Party.

Head to the Royal Ontario Museum for a night of dancing, drag, food and drink while celebrating queer joy and resistance. Freedom Party attendees can look forward to performances from drag stars including Symone, Kylie Sonique Love, and Jaida Essence Hall as well as sets from various DJs and local performers.

Purchase tickets here.

Wotless – Indo-Caribbean Pride Social

Admission: $25 – $40 + fees

Address: Buddies in Bad Times Theatre

Date: June 7

Enjoy a West Indian fete filled with soca, chutney, dancehall, Bollywood and more at Wotless!

Organized by the Indo-Caribbean Canadian Association, who work to connect, serve, and amplify Canada’s Indo-Caribbean community, Wotless will celebrate the 2SLGBTQIA+ Indo-Caribbean community by creating a space to allow you to jump up and feel good in a safe space.

Attendees can look forward to dancing their hearts out, taking in performances from drag icons Guy Anabella, Sanjina, and Huck King Filiarious and indulging in Caribbean cuisine.

Find tickets here.

Regent Park Pride Block Party

Admission: Free

Address: Regent Park Blvd

Date: June 13

Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood is hosting a community block party for Pride from 4-10 p.m. on Friday, June 13.

This family-friendly event is organized by Regent Park Out Loud in collaboration with various community partners like Pride Toronto, Café Zuzu, Tridel, and Daniels. The party is free to attend and promises a good time filled with food, drinks, market vendors, prizes and a dance party.

Roller Drag Ball

Address: College Park

Date: June 18

Head to College Park on June 18 for the Skates & Sounds: Roller Drag Ball.

The Pride celebration invites guests to lace up their roller skates and hit the rinks from 5-10 p.m. and enjoy live DJ sets and show-stopping performances from local drag superstars like Veronica Von Snatch and Sunshine Glitterchild. Plus, if you don’t own your own skates, free roller skate rentals will be available onsite.

And if rollerskating isn’t your jam, you can support 2SLGBTQ+ businesses and entrepreneurs at the vendor market, and shop everything from unique clothing to handmade goods.

Find out more about the event here.

BI BI BABY: Bi-Cons

Admission: $25.20 + fees

Address: Buddies in Bad Times Theatre

Date: June 21

The ultimate party for bisexual baddies is returning to Buddies in Bad Times Theatre for an iconic Pride party. Attendees are invited to dress up as their favourite queer icon and dance the night away while DJ Sophie Jones keeps the good vibes going.

BI BI BABY is a monthly dance party celebrating the beauty of bisexuality with a party curated for the community. This year’s Pride event will feature performances from artists like SEXTÊTE, ​​Rita Ann’tique, Mars Alexander, Pkat and Wrong Note Rusty.

Find tickets to the party here.

Green Space Festival

Admission: Free

Address: Barbara Hall Park

Date: June 25-29

The 519’s iconic Green Space Festival is returning to Barbara Hall Park for a series of parties that celebrate diversity while raising money for the Church and Wellesley-based community centre.

Starry Night, a drag show featuring some of the most iconic queens like La Voix and The Virgo Queen, kicks off the festival on June 25, followed by the Disco Disco party, featuring international kings and queens on June 26, and the DJ dance party One World, hosted by Defected, is going down on June 27.

On the 28, Lipstick Jungle will be bringing together a mix of local and international talent for a party featuring house and techno music. Then on the 29, TreeHouse will take over the park for an event focused on celebrating diversity, embracing respect, and enjoying house music.

Find out more about Green Space Festival here.

Roots & Groove: An African Pride Party

Admission: General Admission – $43.93, VIP – $86.53

Address: El Mocambo

Date: June 27

Roots & Groove is a Pride event celebrating African 2SLGBTQ+ communities.

Described as Toronto’s ultimate African Pride Party, organizers promise non-stop Afrobeats, amapiano, makosa, soca, R&B, and pop all-night long.

The event celebrates the rich history of African music and culture in Toronto by combining good vibes and great music. Attendees are encouraged to gather their friends, dress to impress and bring their energy to celebrate together.

Find tickets here.

Cherry Bomb

Admission: $25 online, $40 at the door

Address: Mod Club

Date: June 28

Cherry Bomb, Toronto’s longest running party for queer women, is back with a special Pride edition of their iconic events.

Guests can look forward to sets by Cherry Bomb founders and DJs Cozmic Cat and Denise Benson. Guest DJS Kimiwan, Sofia Fly, and Soundboi will also be on deck, while Burlesque artists Neno Freebird and Rubie Magnitude will be performing.

Find out more and purchase tickets here.

Yohomo Fest

Admission: $114.41/Two-Day Pass, $89.51/Saturday Pass, $31.14/Sunday Pass

Address: The Bentway

Date: June 28 & 29

Yohomo Fest is returning to Toronto for the second year! The two-day event will take over The Bentway on Saturday and Sunday of Pride weekend with two different parties.

On June 28, the Love on Top party will take over The Bentway from 3 – 9 p.m. Headlined by Armana Khan, the party promises a day of DJs, dancers, surprises, drinks, snacks, and spaces to relax and enjoy.



The Together party will go down on Sunday, June 29, from 4-10 p.m. The event is a collaboration between Yohomo, Honcho and Rusted, with organizers calling it an inclusive and diverse day of music and shows, complete with a three-hour Honcho set.

Find tickets to both the Saturday and Sunday parties, as well as a weekend-long pass, here.

Blockorama

Admission: Free

Address: Mill Street Wellesley Stage

Date: June 29

Toronto’s longest-running Pride party is back for its 27th year.

Blockorama is back with an unapologetically safe space for African, Black, and Caribbean 2SLGBTQ+ communities in the GTA to celebrate love, freedom, and joy.

Curated by the volunteer-based organization Blackness Yes! The party will include sets from talent including DJ Blackcat, DJ Young Zee and Cookiedoh, performances from artists like Amerie, Lexxicon and Neneglamorous, as well as drag performers, ballroom artists, and dancers.



For more events, check out Now Toronto’s events calendar here.