Your ultimate guide to Toronto’s top summer film festivals

What more perfect way to end your summer day than grab some yummy snacks and then catch a movie?

If you are a big movie lover, this summer list of movie festivals and screenings in the city is for you.

Pride Asian Film Festival

Location: Cineplex Cinema Empress Walk (5095 Yonge St. 3rd Floor)

Date: June 1

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Celebrating queer Asian cinema, this festival brings a lineup filled with love, resistance and identity themes. On June 1, the event features QUEERPANORAMA, a story that blurs reality and imagination, following a protagonist who mimics his ex’s behavior to connect with his next partner. Click here for tickets and more information.

imagineNATIVE arts festival

Location: TIFF Lightbox (350 King St. W.)

Dates: June 3 – June 8 (10 a.m. – 1 a.m.), June 9 – June 15 (12 p.m. – 12 a.m.)

This is the world’s largest Indigenous film festival, featuring a series of Indigenous-made film screenings, art exhibitions, industry workshops, DJ dance parties, and more. Everyone is welcome to celebrate and learn more about Indigenous media. Click here for more information.

College Park: After Hours

Location: College Park (444 Yonge St.)

Date: June 4, July 2, August 6, September 3

Time: 7 p.m.

Take a break from your busy week schedule and head to College Park on Wednesdays for outdoor entertainment, community energy and delicious food. If you can get there early, the event will feature an on-site market at 3 p.m. and a pre-show concert at 5 p.m. right before the movie screenings. For more information on this event, click here.

Movies on the River

Location: Humber River Paddling Centre (9 Old Mill Rd., down the “Discovery Walks”)

Dates: June 6 (8:30 p.m.), July 4 (8:30 p.m.), August 29 (7:30 p.m.), September 19 (7 p.m.)

This movie night is a whole experience, where you get to watch the movies on the lake while floating on a kayak and enjoying a scenic view. You’ll have 30 minutes to kayak around the lake before diving into the movies shown on the event’s 80” screen. Prices start from $40 and include the kayak rental. For a full list of movies and ticket prices, click here.

Feature Film “Field Sketches” Toronto Theatrical Premiere

Location: Revue Theatre (400 Roncesvalles Ave.)

Date: June 11

Time: 6:45 p.m.

Looking to support Canadian cinema? Then, this event is for you. This film screening features the story of Peter, who moves to his family farm in Saskatchewan to revisit his creative roots after facing difficulties at work. The movie is filled with Canadian actors, including June Laporte, Sara Canning and Vincent Gale. Tickets go from $17.50, and you can find more information here.

Toronto Outdoor Picture Show (TOPS)

Location: Multiple locations

Dates: June 12 – August 24

Back for its 15th anniversary of free movie screenings, this year’s TOPS theme is ‘When We Were Young,’ filled with coming-of-age gems meant to make us reflect on where we’ve been and where we are going. To check out the event’s full screenings schedule, locations and times, click here.

Current Cut Film Festival

Location: Humber Cultural Hub, Recital Hall (3199 Lake Shore Blvd. W.)

Date: June 13

Time: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

This festival features the best short-film productions made by Humber College’s current students and recent graduates. Plus, the event will also feature an awards ceremony honouring the best films. Find more details here.

Free Outdoor Movie Nights

Location: Evergreen Brick Works (550 Bayview Ave.)

Date: Thursdays in July and August

Get ready for a real summer movie night filled with great titles, nostalgia and lots of fun. You can bring your blankets and chairs, grab some snacks from on-site vendors and enjoy the films with other movie lovers. This event is completely free and movies were chosen by Evergreen Brick Works’ Instagram followers. For more information, go to this link.

Movies in the Park

Location: Ramsden Park (1020 Yonge St. and Ramsden Park Rd.)

Dates: July 2, 9, 16, 23

Time: 8:30-ish

This is a series of free movie screenings by the Rosedale BIA with complementary popcorn and that summer visit to the park feel. Attendees who have proof of purchase from a local business can also enter a draw for the best seats in the house, which are extra-comfortable. For information on the chosen movies, click here.

Free Flicks

Location: Harbourfront Centre (235 Queens Quay W.)

Dates: Every Tuesday between July 8 and August 26

This screening is a real summer gem where attendees can catch a movie during the beautiful sunset by the lake while snacking on popcorn, for free! Word is this year the list of movies is very special, featuring award-winning films, including Guillermo del Toro’s multi-award winning Shape of Water. More details can be found here.

Under the Stars 2025

Locations and dates: Regent Park (July 9, 16, 23) and Milliken Park, Scarborough (July 25)

Enjoy the sunset at the park and free movie screenings under the stars in Toronto’s longest-running free movie screening festival. Stay tuned for more information on movies and screening times, and click here for more.