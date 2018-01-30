Faces of Union: Kimberly Favot

As part of this month's UnionNOW Digital Residency, we're featuring some of the prominent people associated with the ambitious Toronto Union project.

What do you do at Union?

I work as Service Person 1 at Metrolinx out of Union Station. Our department looks after Union, ensuring things run smoothly on a seven-day, 24-hour schedule. Our day, afternoon and overnight crews work hard to ensure our customers get where they need to go safely. I'm also the only woman in the department, which is such an honour.

What's the best way to spend one weekend in Toronto?

Whether it’s taking in a concert or watching your favourite team play at the Rogers Centre (which I still like to call the Skydome), finish off with a great meal at Kelly’s Landing at Front and York. If shopping is up your alley, follow the PATH to the Eaton Centre.

What's the most memorable experience you've had on a train?

Dakota – an amazing ambassador for Metrolinx – as well as Blake, Corey, Adam and so many more make the train ride home pleasant and comfortable. They go the extra mile to ensure our customers are taken care of. I take the Richmond Hill line home and it puts a smile on my face everyday to see how these people interact with our customers. Let’s not forget about our bus drivers – you are also awesome!

What's one interesting fact that might surprise people who visit Union?

The York Concourse used to be a rental car parking area. Also, Union Station was almost demolished in 1969 due to low ridership, but a group of locals saved it.

Name someone in Toronto who should get more attention for his/her work in making the city a great place to live.

All of my coworkers, SOC Station operations, transit safety, our station attendants – the women and men of Union Station. We all as a family make Toronto a better place to live.

