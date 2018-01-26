Faces of Union: Manpreet Pandha

As part of this month's UnionNOW Digital Residency, we're featuring some of the prominent people associated with the ambitious Toronto Union project.

What do you do at Union?

I lead and manage TD Bank's relationship and strategic initiatives with Union.

What's the best way to spend one weekend in Toronto?

As a multi-cultural city, there are a plethora of food and entertainment options to explore. Start with a visit to the CN Tower and try the Edge Walk, if you are seeking a small adventure. If not, head over to Nathan Phillips Square and take a selfie in front of the grand Toronto sign. Throw in a sporting event with pre- and post-game visits to one of the many bars or breweries and your day would be complete. Start day two with brunch in Kensington Market, followed by a stroll in neighbouring Chinatown. Make your way to the historic Distillery District and explore the various shops and restaurants that reside there. Just like that – the weekend is complete!

What's the most memorable experience you've had on a train?

Since childhood, taking the subway to Union Station was at the root of each sporting event experience. Whether I was heading to the Rogers Centre or Air Canada Centre, the trains would always be filled with other fans sharing the same team affinity.

What's one interesting fact that might surprise people who visit Union?

Union is transforming into a destination hub and will soon be the epicentre of unique retail offerings and cultural experiences in Toronto.

Name someone in Toronto who should get more attention for his/her work in making the city a great place to live.

Margaret Atwood! She is arguably one of Canada's greatest contributions to the field of literature but her work has now translated into mainstream television. The success of The Handmaid's Tale, which is produced in Toronto, frequently highlights the city and its many positive attributes.

