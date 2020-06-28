Gardiner Museum to reopen in July with free admission

× Expand Gardiner Museum Gardiner Museum

The Gardiner Museum will reopen with two days of free admission in July.

The ceramic art museum is the latest cultural institution to announce reopening dates and protocol after Toronto moved into stage 2, which sees coronavirus lockdown measures eased on museums and galleries.

On July 11 and 12, the Gardiner will be free for the public. Members will be able to visit earlier on July 7-10. On July 13, the museum will return regular hours and admission.

Unlike the Royal Ontario Museum and Art Gallery of Ontario, the museum will not be switching to a timed-entry ticket policy. General admission tickets can be bought online or in-person and the museum will limit the capacity of individual galleries to allow for physical distancing.

Classes, camps and tours have been suspended. The special exhibition RAW, which opened a week before the the museum closed, has been extended until at least October 2020.

The museum is implementing other familiar coronavirus-era health and safety measures, such as increased cleaning and disinfection of high-touch areas, propping open doors, installing Plexiglas barriers at the front desk, closing the coat check and placing hand sanitizing stations around the museum.

The Gardiner is asking visitors wear a mask and disposable masks will be available at the front desk for people who show up without one.

Other major museums reopening soon include the Art Gallery of Ontario (July 2) and the Royal Ontario Museum (July 11). The Aga Khan Museum reopened on June 27.

@KevinRitchie