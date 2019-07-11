The best weekend events in Toronto: July 12-14

× Expand Neil Silcox (Clockwise from bottom left) Zoe Danahy, Tony Cushman, Nicholas Porteous, Raylene Turner, Rais Clarke-Mendes, Francis Melling, Danté Prince, and Kavone Manning in The Tape Ecsape

The Tape Escape

Outside the March, the city’s premiere site-specific theatre company, rewinds to the late 90s – long before social media, Netflix and IMDb. This series of three puzzle-infused mysteries (Love Without Late Fees, A Grown-Up’s Guide To Flying and Yesterday’s Heroes) takes place in an old-school video store – the site of Queen Video, which closed earlier this year. The capacity for two of the three shows is four people, so many performances are sold out, but shows happen throughout the day and night so try to snag an off-peak time slot.

To August 4 at the former Queen Video. 480 Bloor West. $31.95. outsidethemarch.ca.

Brave: Secret Lives, Second Chances

The second annual festival devoted to taking chances kicks off with Egyptian activist Ramy Essam, Spanish singer/songwriter Buika and the Museum of Broken Relationships.

To July 21. Harbourfront Centre. Free and ticketed events ($15 & up). harbourfrontcentre.com.

Fringe Festival

There's three days left to get your indie theatre fix. Check out our review directory here.

To July 14. Various venues. $13, kids $5. fringetoronto.com

Shakespeare In High Park

Canadian Stage’s outdoor productions of the Bard opens at the High Park Amphitheatre.

To September 1. 8 pm. Pwyc ($30 reserved). canadianstage.com

Toronto Outdoor Art Fair

More than 370 artists show off and sell their work at Nathan Phillips Square this weekend. Here are our picks for the booths to check out.

July 12-14. Fri-Sat 10 am-7 pm, Sun 10 am-5 pm. Free. torontooutdoor.art

Festival Of South Asia

Street fair celebrating Indian, Afghani, Pakistani, Bengali and Sri Lankan cultures takes over Gerrard from Greenwood to Coxwell.

July 13-14. Sat-Sun, noon to 11 pm. Free. gerrardindiabazaar.com

Soccer Mommy

Nashville indie rocker Sophie Allison continues riding the wave behind her Clean album at the Opera House.

July 13. Opera House. Doors 8 pm. $20. ticketfly.com

Omar S

The Detroit DJ plays stripped-back house/techno deep into the night.

June 13. Venue TBA. 10:30 pm. $35. residentadvisor.net

It’s Alive! Classic Horror And Sci-Fi Art From The Kirk Hammett Collection

Metallica guitarist’s retro memorabilia show opens at the Royal Ontario Museum.

July 13-January 5. $24-$31. rom.on.ca

Cadillac Lounge’s 2nd Annual Closing Down Party

The Parkdale bar/music venue goes down in a blaze of rockabilly glory with the Double Cuts & the Rizdales.

July 14. Doors 1 pm. cadillaclounge.com

@nowtoronto