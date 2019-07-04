The best weekend events in Toronto: July 5-7

Bentway Block Party

For the second year in a row, there’s a big party under the bridge. And yeah, it’s family friendly. The Bentway Block Party is a free all-day and all-ages event that features art, family games and lots of music. Toronto indie rockers The Elwins headline along with Ellevator, Common Deer and the Heavyweights Brass Band, while DJ Jayemkayem spins between sets. New York’s Dynamic Diplomats of Double Dutch will show off their rope-jumping skills and teach workshops, while interdisciplinary artist Sean Martindale is doing an installation as well as performance art.

July 7. The Bentway. Noon-10 pm. Free. thebentway.ca/blockparty2019.

Indie Fridays

Forward-thinking hip-hop and R&B artists Keita Juma, Locals Only Sound and Surauchie take the Yonge-Dundas Square stage for the weekly summer series.

July 5. 8 pm. Free. ydsquare.ca.

12 Beers Of Summer

The Gladstone’s annual craft beer event features contributions from 12 breweries, plus live tunes and a whole lot of tropical vibes. Check out more summer beer fest picks here.

July 5. Gladstone Hotel. $35. gladstonehotel.com.

David Lynch: The Big Dream

The American iconoclast behind Mulholland Drive and Eraserhead gets a retro at TIFF Bell Lightbox.

July 5-August 10. From $14. tiff.net.

Beaches Jazz Festival

Music fest takes over the east end for a month.

July 5-28.Woodbine Park and other Queen East locales. Free. beachesjazz.com.

Theo Parrish

The influential DJ/producer from Detroit brings his eclectic, funk-infused sensibility to a dancefloor in one of the city's most iconic music venues

July 5. Masonic Temple. 10:30 pm. $30. bit.ly/2Muo0Np.

Meowfest

A “global celebration for cat lovers” touches down in our city for the first time.

July 6. Evergreen Brick Works. $17-$20. meowfest.com.

Salsa On St. Clair

Annual free Latin street party with live music, food, folklore, family activities, a parade and all the dancing you can handle on St. Clair West.

July 6-7. St. Clair West between Christie and Winona. Free. All ages. salsaintoronto.com.

NAV, Killy

Two exploding Toronto rappers play a rescheduled concert at Echo Beach, originally postponed because of the Raptors’ playoff run.

July 6. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $59.50. ticketmaster.ca.

Afrofest

Food, kids activities and a ton of music: Iyanya, Black Stars, Hassan El Hadi and more.

July 6-7. Woodbine Park. 1 pm-11 pm. Free. afrofest.ca.

Franco-Fête

Celebration of francophone music from Canada, France and Africa outdoors at Yonge-Dundas Square, with Mélisande, Radio Elvis and many more.

July 6-7. Free. franco-fete.ca.

@nowtoronto