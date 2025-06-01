Check out the top names coming to Toronto this summer at Budweiser Stage

Live Nation has just unveiled what Torontonians can expect for the return of one of the city’s favourite summer destinations with 64 amazing concerts to look forward to.

Last Thursday, Budweiser Stage kicked off yet another exciting summer season with Sessanta V 2.0, bringing together iconic rock brands Primus, A Perfect Circle and Puscifier in one of the city’s most iconic outdoor concert venues in Ontario Place.

The venue is inviting Torontonians to make the most of their summer in a full experience with not only the best concerts, food and beverages, but to make meaningful connections and long-lasting summer memories.

So far, 64 shows have been confirmed for this year, with some incredible names set to step on the stage. Everyone has something to look up to, from rock to country to soca.

On June 4, 2000s Japanese rock band ONE OF ROCK is joining Australian pop-punk Stand Atlantic for a real pop-rock gem in its Detox North American Tour.

The next day, French electronic duo Justice will let their electrifying beats guide the audience through a show full of rock and disco vibes, meant to make your body move.

On June 6, rock fans are up for another treat, as rock bands, Metric, The Dears and Sam Roberts Band get together to perform some of their greatest hits.

Pop singer Halsey is also confirmed to join the party for her “For My Last Trick” concert, accompanied by Australian guitar-pop duo Royel Otis and alternative rock band Sir Chloe on June 10.

There’s also something for country lovers, as American singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley takes the stage on June 12 for his Broken Branches Tour, along with other country names like Zach Top and The Band Loula.

History is also being made at the stage this year, as the venue welcomes its first-ever soca artist to perform at the event. Trinidaian soca group Kes will be there on June 14 for a show that blends R&B, pop, rock, EDM, soca and reggae for the best grooves and vibes.

And these are just some of the amazing headliners you can expect to see this year.

But the Budweiser Stage doesn’t only offer the best concerts. The venue is also introducing some new exclusive benefits for members.

These feature some mouthwatering food and drink options, including new bites, specialty cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. It also includes benefits like skipping certain show lines, exclusive member entrances, priority to get merch and more.

For more information on this year’s lineup and how to purchase tickets, visit this link.