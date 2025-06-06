Events happening in Toronto this weekend: June 6-8

We all know that Toronto knows how to celebrate, and there are so many celebrations going on this weekend, including the “official start of summer.”

From Do West Fest to a Wicked sing-along, here are some events happening in Toronto this weekend.

Friday, June 6

Do West Fest

Head to Little Portugal for a three-day festival that will take over 16 blocks of Dundas St. W with music, food, local businesses and more.

Do West Fest runs along Dundas St. W., from Shaw St. to Lansdowne Ave., inviting visitors to check out local shops, grab something to eat, and enjoy the culture of the area.

The festival runs from 6-11 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Find out more about Do West Fest here.

Taste of North York

Celebrate all things North York with a three-day affair at Mel Lastman Square.

Starting on Friday, the third annual Taste of North York will bring together the community for a festival celebrating the community’s diverse cultures. The event runs from 6-10 p.m. on Friday, 12-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 12-8 p.m. on Sunday.

Taste of North York will feature delicious food, live entertainment, artisans, fun activities from local businesses and representation from dozens of local organizations!

Find out more here.

Night at the Grocer Party

Party at the grocery store with STOCK TC’s Night at the Grocer event this Friday from 8-11 p.m.

Kicking off summer right, the evening will include live food stations, including their signature Parmigiano wheel pasta, creamy mac & cheese, and a whole roasted pig, DJ music, cocktails, games and activities.

Tickets are $45 and include a welcome drink, four coupons redeemable at any food or drink station, and 15 per cent off all Grocer items, excluding alcohol.

Purchase tickets here.

Saturday, June 7

4th Annual 2-Spirit Powwow

Hosted by 2-Spirited People of the 1st Nations, the 4th annual 2-Spirit Powwow will be taking place at Downsview Park from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The powwow will celebrate 2-Spirit identity and culture with community, food, music, dancing and a marketplace, while creating a safe and welcoming space to honour 2-spirit communities.

Organizers say the event is a safe and welcoming space for all, and attendees are asked to come with a good heart and mind.

Find out more here.

Lakeshore Village Grilled Cheese Challenge

Dubbed the province’s largest celebration of grilled cheese sandwiches, The Lakeshore Village Grilled Cheese Challenge is returning to South Etobicoke this weekend.

Hosted by the Lakeshore Village BIA, the event will span Lakeshore Blvd. W., from Islington Ave. to Second St. from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The event features market vendors, a beer garden and a kids’ zone, where guests can look forward to live music, a classic car show, a SuperDogs show, as well as a variety of food and drinks.

Find out more here.

Sunday, June 8

“PURE” Polly Perry’s All White Boat Cruise

Enjoy an elegant party on the water with Polly Perry’s All White Boat Cruise Brunch on Sunday.

Boarding begins at 1 p.m., with the cruise running from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The party will allow guests to enjoy breathtaking views of the city while DJs spin a mix of soca, reggae, afro-beats, RnB, hip-hop and more. Your ticket also includes a multi-course brunch with vegan options available, and picture walls, social media backdrops, and other photo ops.

While it is still an all-white party, there is a twist. This year’s theme is Golden Touch, meaning the dress code requires at least 75 per cent of guests’ outfits to be white, while a touch of gold is permitted.

Tickets are available here.

Wicked Sing-Along

Defy gravity with a Wicked sing-along at Hot Docs. Did you wish that you could have belted out your favourite tracks when viewing “Wicked” in theatres? Now is your chance.

As part of their Let’s Sing-Along & Shout-Along series, Hot Docs is hosting a special screening of “Wicked,” starting at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Attendees are encouraged to bring the Elphaba to their Glinda, come dressed in a costume or a themed outfit, and get ready to sing and dance to their favourite songs from the movie.

The movie will be shown with open captions, and a 15-minute intermission.

Purchase tickets here.

Candlelight Open Air: Rings and Dragons

Enjoy live music under the glow of candlelight at Candlelight Open Air: Rings and Dragons at Hart House. Performed by the Candlelight String Quartet, the tentative setlist includes songs from Game of Thrones, The Lord of the Rings, and more.

The show runs for 60 minutes, and doors open at 8 p.m., and the show begins at 8:45 p.m. Late entry is not permitted.

Guests must be eight years old or older to attend the show, and those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Check out the full setlist, purchase tickets, and find out more here.

For a list of events, check out our events calendar, powered by Now Playing Toronto.

To list your event, click here.