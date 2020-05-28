Now you can buy puzzles of Toronto businesses

× Expand Natalia Manzocco PieceTogether offers puzzles of several Toronto landmarks – including the Cameron House.

In Toronto, puzzles have become an increasingly popular pandemic pastime. Seemingly endless time indoors means we're all partying like it's 1799, with local gift and game shops having a hard time keeping puzzles in stock.

A new Toronto startup wants to combine our newly-minted jones for jigsaws with the opportunity to help out struggling small businesses. PieceTogether is a new project that creates jigsaw puzzles featuring images of beloved local businesses – and gives $15 from every $35 sale directly back to the business.

"Even as restrictions ease many of these smaller businesses will still have to operate at a loss, it’s going to be difficult for a long time,” said co-founder Rich Pauptit in a release. “It’s just devastating to think that some of our favourite neighbourhood places to visit may have to close down."

By buying a puzzle, he adds, "you get something fun to do at home as well as an easy way to support these vital independent businesses."

Among the first wave of puzzles available for purchase: The Cameron House's iconic exterior, the leafy cocktail bar Reyna, a cool bottle of beer from Shacklands, and a bird's eye view of Stackt, with even more on the way. Check out the full lineup here.

@nataliamanzocco