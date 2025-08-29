Here are 10 events to fall for in Toronto this September 

Think summer’s over? Not quite yet. This September, Toronto’s event lineup is alive with loads of open-air events before the leaves start to fall.

From authentic cultural festivals to exhilarating boat races, Toronto’s early autumn vibe is one you’ll want to soak in.

Here are ten events to fall into this September.

ART, MEDIA & DESIGN

Curator’s Talk: When Fashion Meets Forensics

Date: September 16

Location: Bata Shoe Museum

Admission: Starting at $60.65

Step into a world where fashion and crime collide!

Exhibit A: Investigating Crime and Footwear at Toronto’s Bata Shoe Museum explores how shoes and clothing have helped solve mysteries, from 19th-century murder scenes to modern forensics. The exhibit is on view until Sept. 21, but catch Curator’s Talk: When Fashion Meets Forensics on Sept. 16, where fashion historian Alison Matthews David will host a gripping talk on how biases, assumptions, and evidence like footprints and fibres shape our cultural ideas of criminality.

This exhilarating conversation starts at 7 p.m.

For more information, click here.

CULTURE & HERITAGE

Taste of The Philippines

Date: September 6

Location: Centre for Social Innovation

Admission: $79

The flavours of the East are headed right to the city, with a Taste of The Philippines cooking class!

Led by Maria Polotan, this session explores the diversity in Filipino cuisine. Attendees will have the chance to dive into authentic recipes for delights like Kinilaw na Isda, a dish similar to fish ceviche, and Mais Con Hielo, a dessert made of layered sweet corn, sweetened coconut cream and shaved ice.

This delicious class kicks off at 12 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Mexican Day Toronto

Date: September 13 and 14

Location: Nathan Phillips Square

Admission: Free

Seas of red, white and green, are set to hit Nathan Phillips Square this month to ring in Mexican Day!

Celebrating Mexican Independence Day (and its 31st anniversary in the city), the square will be filled with hundreds of thrilling performers, more than 40 irresistible food vendors, and loads of family-friendly activities, like workshops and piñatas.

From lively Mariachi bands to mesmerizing Aztec dancers and extraordinary lucha libre wrestlers, this free event is not to be missed!

For more information, click here.

FESTIVALS & SPECIAL EVENTS

Flavours by Fire

Date: On until September 1

Location: Harbourfront Centre

Admission: Free

Calling all the grill lovers: this one’s for you!

Flavours by Fire brings the sizzle to Harbourfront Centre with a global lineup of flame-grilled eats: from Jamaican jerk and Korean BBQ to Texas brisket and wood-fired pizzas. Sample smoky creations from vendors like Wilson’s Haus of Lechon, Made by Fire Pizza, and Panda Skewer Club, all paired with craft beer, bourbon tastings, and bold cocktails.

Attendees can also watch live fire-cooking demos, groove to live music, and test their limits in hot wing challenges and BBQ cook-offs. With a marketplace full of sauces, rubs, and gear, don’t miss this fiery festival!

For more information, click here.

Toronto Water Lantern Festival

Date: September 19 and 20

Location: Downsview Park

Admission: Starting at $43

Experience a night of magic and meaning at the Water Lantern Festival, where thousands gather to celebrate life, hope, and connection.

Held at Downsview Park, this unforgettable event invites you to personalize your own lantern, then watch it drift into the water, joining a sea of shimmering lights.

Perfect for families, couples, and friends, your ticket includes a lantern kit, tealight, markers, and more. Enjoy music, games, and a peaceful atmosphere during this breathtaking display of unity. Each evening kicks off at 4:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

MUSIC

Celtic Island Music Festival

Date: September 13 and 14

Location: Toronto Island BBQ & Beer Company

Admission: Starting at $15

Get ready for a high-spirited weekend of music, dance, and Celtic pride at the Celtic Island Music Festival!

Happening at the Toronto Island BBQ & Beer Co., the waterfront event is hosted by beloved media personality Hugo Straney and showcases everything from Irish and Scottish dance troupes to pipes, drums, and folk bands like Michael Darcy & The Atlantic Tramps.

Soak in the skyline views while enjoying cold drinks, tasty eats and the best Celtic vibes in the city. And don’t miss your chance to win big in the festival raffle, including a chance at flights to Ireland!

For more information on Saturday’s festivities, click here and for Sunday, click here.

Tafelmusik presents Mozart 40 Schubert 5

Date: September 26 to 28

Location: Koerner Hall

Admission: Starting at $48

Tafelmusik is kicking off its 2025/26 season with Mozart 40 & Schubert 5, led by the dynamic Rachel Podger at Koerner Hall.

Directing from the violin, Podger brings a fresh view to two classical favourites: Mozart’s Symphony No. 40, and Schubert’s lyrical Symphony No. 5.

Performances will take place on Sept. 26 and 27 at 8 p.m. and Sept. 28 at 3 p.m.

For more information, click here.

SPORTS

GWN Dragon Boat Challenge

Date: September 6 and 7

Location: Marilyn Bell Park

Admission: Free

Toronto’s waterfront comes alive this month, as more than 100 teams from across North America head to Marilyn Bell Park for the 30th Annual Tim Hortons GWN Dragon Boat Challenge.

This high-energy event has a wide range of races spanning 200m to 500m and divisions including Mixed, Women’s, Open, BCP, ACP, and Paradragons.

More than just racing, this free, family-friendly festival offers something for everyone. Kids can explore the Family Fun Zone packed with inflatables and live performances, while adults enjoy food trucks, the Health & Wellness Zone, local artisans, and the lively Left Field Brewery Beer Garden right by the finish line. This is one Toronto summer tradition you won’t want to miss!

For more information, click here.

STAGE

Just for Laughs: Dropout Improv

Date: September 27

Location: Meridian Hall

Admission: Starting at $60.65

Laughter will fill the air of Meridian Hall, as Just For Laughs presents Dropout Improv this month.

At Dropout, the audience can expect hilarious improv, minigames, and off-the-wall shenanigans. Hosted by Kurt Maloney, and featuring the talents of Kimia Behpoornia, Jeremy Culhane, Scott Passarella, Vic Michaelis and Oscar Montoya, this night is set to be unforgettable!

For more information, click here.

Gatsby Redux

Date: September 27 and 28

Location: Harbourfront Centre

Admission: $65

Harbourfront Centre will transform into a dazzling jazz dream with Gatsby Redux, a bold, immersive dance experience!

This reimagination of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic features a full-length outdoor performance with an ensemble of dancers in vintage costumes gliding to the sounds of the 1920s with a modern twist.

Audience members are invited to follow the performers through the space, becoming part of the story in this unconventional, elegant and wildly entertaining take on Gatsby’s world!

For more information, click here.