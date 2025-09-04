TIFF 2025: Here’s where to stay and eat during Toronto’s biggest film festival

As leaves turn golden and temperatures drop, Toronto is preparing to host one of the world’s most renowned events in cinema, and we have a guide for the best hotels and restaurants to explore before or after a screening.

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is set to take over the city’s downtown core from Sept. 4–14 with nearly 300 films, attracting not only locals but visitors from all over Canada and across the globe. Screenings will happen at various theatres around the city, but predominantly in the downtown core, including at TIFF Lightbox and Roy Thomson Hall.

With hundreds of thousands of locals and visitors flocking to the city, TIFF will turn King St. W. into Festival Street, where movie lovers can find various activations related to food, film and drinks.

This year, the beloved festival is celebrating an important milestone, its 50th anniversary, promising to be one of its best editions yet, and making the arrival of fall a whole lot more exciting.

As we anticipate the arrival of this renowned event, here is a list of places where you can stay and grab some delicious bites in the city while visiting the festival.

HOTELS

Bisha Hotel Toronto

Address: 80 Blue Jays Way

If you want to be right where the action is, the Bisha Hotel is a great choice. It is only steps away from TIFF, so you don’t have to walk too long to catch a film screening or your favourite movie star’s red carpet appearance. This hotel also mixes celebrities and decor, with stylish, modernly decorated rooms based on some renowned names, so you can carry the festival’s Hollywood glamour with you at all times.

Ritz-Carlton Toronto

Address: 181 Wellington St. W.

The Ritz-Carlton is one of the most renowned hotels in the city, which combines close proximity to the festival, breathtaking views of Toronto’s skyline, and several amenities where you can wind down and have the time of your life. After a long day exploring the city and enjoying some film screenings, get pampered with a face and body treatment at the Ritz’s Spa myBlend, take a relaxing dive at the hotel’s pool with a view of the city’s CN Tower, and get in a good workout at the 24/7 Fitness Centre. Plus, with several stars spotted at the Ritz during previous editions of TIFF, you might even get the chance to see some celebrities!

Revery Toronto Downtown, Curio Collection by Hilton

Address: 92 Peter St.

The Revery will truly make you feel like you are part of a movie during this TIFF season. With special decor based on some of the best cinematic classics, this hotel offers the perfect spot to relax, while keeping the festival vibes. Besides countless options for guest rooms, suites or accessible suites, this place also offers visitors an on-site French restaurant, a local boutique, and a fully-equipped fitness centre.

InterContinental Toronto Centre

Address: 225 Front St. W.

With incredible amenities and proximity to the festival, there isn’t a dull moment spent at InterContinental. It offers an incredible pool, an 8,000 square-foot spa with steam rooms and bath tubs, the inspiring Bau-Xi Gallery with over 15 artworks to celebrate Canadian art, and an on-site restaurant called Azure Restaurant & Bar, offering contemporary Canadian cuisine in a stylish, modern environment.

Ace Hotel Toronto

Address: 51 Camden St.

If you want something tailor-made for your needs, Ace Hotel can offer you that with an added luxurious experience. With various room sizes and incentives for guests, including credit for restaurants and parking and complimentary breakfast, guests can rest easy during their festival experience. Guests can also catch some of this hotel’s upcoming lobby events, including remix parties, R&B performances, and live jazz sessions.

RESTAURANTS

Minami Toronto

Address: 225 King St. W.

Located across from TIFF Lightbox, Minami promises one of the most innovative Japanese tapas experiences in the city, with super fresh eats and delicious cocktails, and its awarded, world-famous Aburi Oshi Sushi. This restaurant is TIFF’s official hospitality partner, offering an exclusive à la carte menu available only for the duration of the festival, including delicious wagyu skewers and tartare, as well as a special 12-year-old Irish whiskey cocktail. The location has actually received the approval stamp from some celebrities, who have been seen eating there before, including Jennifer Lopez and LeBron James.

PAI

Address: 18 Duncan St.

The spicy and fresh flavours of this MICHELIN-recommended restaurant PAI will certainly take you on a delicious ride to Thailand, without stepping too far away from the action of TIFF. Former nurse chef Nuit Regular followed the steps of her mother, who also has a restaurant in Northern Thailand, and decided to bring its delicious flavours to Canada in 2019. Today, PAI is one of the most renowned restaurants in Toronto, serving various traditional dishes, including noodles and coconut milk dish khao soi, and sweet-and-sour curry gaeng panang. Like Minami, this restaurant is a hot celebrity-sighting spot in the city, having served names like Shawn Mendes, Jacob Elordi and Simu Liu.

KŌST

Address: 80 Blue Jays Way

Besides great food, KŌST also serves up vibes, with an unparalleled view of the city’s skyline and elevated dining experience. This Baja-inspired restaurant, located inside of the Bisha hotel, offers refreshing cocktails, and signature dishes for all occasions, from breakfast to dinner to a midday snack. On top of that, this restaurant is located on a 44-storey-high rooftop with an infinity pool and beautiful lakeshore views.

Blu Ristorante

Address: 214 King St. W.



It is no coincidence that Blu has been named one of the top 100 in Canada. Blending authentic Italian dishes with a modern twist, Chef Eric Butcher and Chef Pradhan Jan deliver some of the best flavours in town. Besides mouth-watering dishes that will leave you wanting more, this restaurant also offers an intimate and romantic atmosphere, with modern decor, a grand chandelier, and live performances on Fridays and Sundays!

Milagro Cantina

Address: 5 Mercer St.

If you can’t turn down a good taco, this authentic spot will certainly get you wanting more. Milagro Cantina is inspired by the classic Mexican cantinas and the flavours of Mexico City, as Chef Arturo Anhalt uses fresh chiles and inspiration from classic taquerias and food stands to bring in passionate and authentic flavours to the heart of downtown Toronto. Besides serving up spicy and smokey flavours, the restaurant also features some of the best Mezcals and Tequilas in town, as well as traditional cocktails, craft beers and aguas frescas.

For more Toronto events like TIFF, check out our events calendar powered by Destination Toronto.