Pokémon to take over Toronto for regional championships competition in January

Toronto, are you ready to catch ‘em all? The city is about to become the ultimate destination for trainers as it hosts the Pokémon Toronto Regional Championships next month.

It all goes down at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from Jan. 16 to 18, 2026, as thousands of highly-anticipating players, families, collectors, and fans prepare to gather for one of the most exciting competitive gaming events of the season.

The three-day event brings together top competitors from across North America to battle it out in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet video games, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and mobile game Pokémon GO.

A lot of things are at stake in this competition, the prestigious title of Pokémon Regional Champion being one of them, as well as over over $130,000 in prizes, scholarships, and gift cards. Also, Championship Points count toward a potential invitation to the 2026 Pokémon World Championships in San Francisco.

The energy is expected to be electric, with an excitement that goes far beyond the main competition. This event is built to be fully family-friendly, welcoming fans of all ages and levels. Anyone with an event badge, from competitors to spectators alike, can take part in a full lineup of side events including fast-paced battles all weekend long. Smaller competitions can award prize tickets, which could be exchanged for Pokémon goodies, collectibles, and merch.

And speaking of merch, on-site vendors will have one-of-a-kind items and new releases, making this event a must-visit for collectors.

Between matches, attendees can explore the bustling hall, meet fellow fans and creators, and soak in the vibrant world of Pokémon. Whether you come as a serious competitor or a curious spectator, you’ll feel like part of the action.

And for those unable to attend in person, the entire event will be streamed live on Twitch and YouTube for fans anywhere in the world to tune in, complete with expert commentary and real-time highlights.

The 2026 Pokémon Toronto Regional Championships kicks off inside Metro Toronto Convention Centre’s Halls D and E in January. For the latest information, visit the Championships’ website.