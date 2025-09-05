Events happening in Toronto this weekend: Sept. 5-7

Don’t panic, but one of the final weekends of the summer is upon us, Toronto!

School may be back in session, but there are still a few weeks of summer ahead of us – so it’s time to make the most of all the city has to offer. From festivals to an expo for Black women-owned businesses and a Taylor Swift boat party, there are tons of things going on in Toronto this weekend.

Friday, September 5

Taste of the Kingsway

The Taste of the Kingsway is taking over Bloor St. W for a summertime party you won’t want to miss.

Running Bloor St. W. from Prince Edward Dr. to Montgomery St., The Taste of the Kingsway promises three days of food, music, and family fun all wrapped up in what has been dubbed South Etobicoke’s largest street festival.

Entertainment is abundant at the annual event, with live performances across three entertainment areas, featuring local and Ontario-wide talent, plus the Scotiabank Dog Show is slated to wow audiences with talented pups.

Grab a bite from one of the on-site food vendors offering meals from across the globe, enjoy extended patios along the street, or head to one of the various restaurants in the neighbourhood. Plus, Great Lakes Brewery is hosting a beverage garden for the weekend.

Also, take advantage of free face painting at the KBIA info booth, and complimentary food samples from Farm Boy.

As an official charity partner of Campfire Circle, this year the Taste of the Kingsway features a brand new kids’ entertainment zone supporting programs administered by the charity.

Find out more, including the performance lineup for the entire weekend, here.

Trinbago Toronto Festival

A celebration of all things Trinidad and Tobago will be taking over Nathan Phillips Square this weekend!

The fourth annual Trinibago Toronto Festival is set for a three-day party featuring delicious food, vibrant performances, and immaculate vibes. Presented by Trinidad Tourism Limited, the festival takes inspiration from Trinidad and Tobago’s academia, cuisine, sport, film, music, business and innovation, creatives and everything in between.

The lineup of live performances this weekend includes soca, calypso, chutney and steelpan artists; dance showcases and cultural parades; a bustling marketplace featuring delicious Caribbean food, artisans, and small businesses; art exhibits; and interactive workshops for youth and families.

Find out more here.

Taylor Swift Boat Party

Get ready to shake it off and spin like a girl in a brand new dress at the Taylor Swift Boat Cruise Party on Friday night.

The party is organized to celebrate Swift’s recently announced 12th studio album, The Life of a Show Girl, which is set to drop Oct. 3.

The event is 19+ and party-goers can look forward to a party featuring songs from every one of her previous albums. Food, alcoholic and alcohol-free drinks are available for purchase onboard.

Attendees should head to 176 Cherry St. for boarding, scheduled for 6-7 p.m., with the boat setting sail at 7 p.m. sharp and returning to the shore at 10 p.m.

Organized by Swifties Socials, this party on the lake is the season finale of a series of events hosted by the group this summer.

Purchase tickets here.

Saturday, September 6

Cabbagetown Festival

The 46th annual Cabbagetown Festival is back for a two-day celebration of the history, spirit and diversity of the neighbourhood.

The festival is located at the intersection of Parliament St. and Carlton St., with organizers promising mouthwatering food, eclectic shopping, and energetic performances. More than 40 artists will be spread across six different stages, with non-stop performances slated for both Saturday and Sunday. An opening ceremony is set for 11:05 on Saturday morning at the Carlton and Parliament stage, while a closing parade is scheduled for Sunday at 6:20 p.m. at Gerrard and Parliament streets.

This family-friendly festival is free to attend, running 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Find out more here.

Sundowner Outdoor Bollywood Music Festival

Sundowner, described as Canada’s largest outdoor festival dedicated to Bollywood Music DJs, is set to take over Centre Island’s Island BBQ&Beer.

The party will include Bollywood music, glitz and glamour, all set against the backdrop of Toronto’s stunning skyline. DJs Exo, Zaen, Remy, Basspatch and Aarmadh will be on-site, keeping the good vibes on deck.

Attendees can catch the ferry to the party from the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal, located at 9 Queens Quay W., with the last ferry returning to Toronto at 11:45 p.m.

Meanwhile, ticketholders can enjoy a discount on the Pirate Water Taxi fare, paying $11(+GST) each way instead of $13. You can book a taxi here

Gates open at 7 p.m., while organizers say that attendees should plan to catch a ride to the island around 6:15 to avoid delays, lines, and missing the beginning of the event.

Purchase tickets to Sundowner here.

Party in Summerlea Park

The annual Party in Summerlea Park is back with a free, family-friendly celebration you won’t want to miss.

Head to Summerlea Park, located at 450 Albion Rd. in Etobicoke, from 3-6 p.m. for an all-ages event featuring performances, arts and crafts, and more.

The party features various live performances, from artists like Five and Tens, a band known for a sound that blends the vibes of cinematic jazz, funk, and soul music, and Seu, whose sound is described as a fusion of genres including reggae, funk, dancehall, soul, dub, jazz, and R&B. Meanwhile, Free and the Hercinia Arts Collective will stun audiences with jaw-dropping circus performances.

Art activities include seed ball making with AlterEdenism, a cyanotype workshop with Francis Tomkins, postcard-making with Valentina Lozano Leon, jewelry and keychain making with Laurie Poirier, and Henna by Abhilasha.

All the materials required for the various crafts will be provided, as will light refreshments. Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and footwear suitable for outdoor movement.

Find out more about the party here.

Sunday, September 7

PLAYGRND 1st Anniversary

The popular PLAYGRND party series, which has travelled to major North American cities like New York, L.A. and Miami, is back in Toronto for a special party.

PLAYGRND is hosting a first anniversary party at HISTORY this Sunday, giving fans of hip-hop and R&B the chance to dance the afternoon away at a birthday party like no other.

From 4-8 p.m., attendees can look forward to DJs spinning the best hip-hop and R&B-inspired mixes. DJs include Joe Lobel, Summer Knocks, DCR Milda, Rennie and Babyvaye.

Purchase tickets here.

Toronto Black Women Business Expo

If you’re a Black woman who owns/operates her own company, you should head to 995 Arrowhead Rd. on Sunday afternoon for Toronto’s first expo dedicated to Black women-owned businesses!

Filled with magic, power and progress, the showcase is for the dreamers, the doers, the healers, the builders, the artists, the educators, and the entrepreneurs.

The event is free to attend and runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., promising the opportunity to support local vendors and Black-owned businesses, network with other business owners, and be empowered by the community.

Grab your free tickets here.

