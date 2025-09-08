TIFF Red Carpets: Where to spot the stars in Toronto today

More Hollywood stars are set to descend upon the city this week for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)!

For Day 5 of TIFF, the red carpet will be rolling out for huge names, including Dustin Hoffman, Idris Elba, Scarlett Johansson and Dwyane (the Rock) Johnson.

Check out who’s gracing the carpet today below!

ETERNAL RETURN

Venue: The Princess of Wales Theatre

Time: 10:15 AM

Advertisement

Expected Guests: dir. Yaniv Raz, Naomi Scott, Jay Lycurgo

For more about the film, click here.

ORIGIN: THE STORY OF THE BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

Venue: TIFF Lightbox

Time: 1:35 PM

Expected Guests: dir. Richard Brown, Masai Ujiri, Amadou Gallo Fall, Joakim Noah

Advertisement

For more about the film, click here.

TUNER

Venue: The Princess of Wales Theatre

Time: 1:30 PM

Expected Guests: dir. Daniel Roher, Leo Woodall, Dustin Hoffman, Havana Rose Liu, Lior Raz, Tovah Feldshuh

For more about the film, click here.

Advertisement

UIKSARINGITARA (WRONG HUSBAND)

Venue: Royal Alexandra Theatre

Time: 3:45 PM

Expected Guests: dir. Zacharias Kunuk, Theresia Kappianaq, Haiden Angutimarik, Leah Panimera, Mark Taqqaugaq, Louisa Kipsigak, Leah Attagutsiak

For more about the film, click here.

ELEANOR THE GREAT

Advertisement

Venue: Roy Thomson Hall

Time: 4 PM

Expected Guests: dir. Scarlett Johansson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Erin Kellyman, June Squibb

For more about the film, click here.

FRANKENSTEIN

Venue: The Princess of Wales Theatre

Advertisement

Time: 4:45 PM

Expected Guests: dir. Guillermo del Toro, Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Christoph Waltz, Mia Goth, Christian Convery

For more about the film, click here.

DUST TO DREAMS

Venue: TIFF Lightbox

Time: 5:40 PM

Advertisement

Expected Guests: dir. Idris Elba

For more about the film, click here.

NO OTHER CHOICE

Venue: Roy Thomson Hall

Time: 8 PM

Expected Guests: dir. Park Chan-wook, Lee Byung Hun

Advertisement

For more about the film, click here.

THE SMASHING MACHINE

Venue: The Princess of Wales Theatre

Time: 8:30 PM

Expected Guests: dir. Benny Safdie, Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Mark Kerr, Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten, Oleksandr Usyk

For more about the film, click here.

Advertisement

DUST BUNNY

Venue: Royal Alexandra Theatre

Time: 10:45 PM

Expected Guests: dir. Bryan Fuller, Sigourney Weaver, Tara Jones

For more about the film, click here.

