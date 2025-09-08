TIFF Red Carpets: Where to spot the stars in Toronto today

More Hollywood stars are set to descend upon the city this week for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)!
For Day 5 of TIFF, the red carpet will be rolling out for huge names, including Dustin Hoffman, Idris Elba, Scarlett Johansson and Dwyane (the Rock) Johnson.
Check out who’s gracing the carpet today below!
ETERNAL RETURN
Venue: The Princess of Wales Theatre
Time: 10:15 AM
Expected Guests: dir. Yaniv Raz, Naomi Scott, Jay Lycurgo
For more about the film, click here.
ORIGIN: THE STORY OF THE BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
Venue: TIFF Lightbox
Time: 1:35 PM
Expected Guests: dir. Richard Brown, Masai Ujiri, Amadou Gallo Fall, Joakim Noah
For more about the film, click here.
TUNER
Venue: The Princess of Wales Theatre
Time: 1:30 PM
Expected Guests: dir. Daniel Roher, Leo Woodall, Dustin Hoffman, Havana Rose Liu, Lior Raz, Tovah Feldshuh
For more about the film, click here.
UIKSARINGITARA (WRONG HUSBAND)
Venue: Royal Alexandra Theatre
Time: 3:45 PM
Expected Guests: dir. Zacharias Kunuk, Theresia Kappianaq, Haiden Angutimarik, Leah Panimera, Mark Taqqaugaq, Louisa Kipsigak, Leah Attagutsiak
For more about the film, click here.
ELEANOR THE GREAT
Venue: Roy Thomson Hall
Time: 4 PM
Expected Guests: dir. Scarlett Johansson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Erin Kellyman, June Squibb
For more about the film, click here.
FRANKENSTEIN
Venue: The Princess of Wales Theatre
Time: 4:45 PM
Expected Guests: dir. Guillermo del Toro, Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Christoph Waltz, Mia Goth, Christian Convery
For more about the film, click here.
DUST TO DREAMS
Venue: TIFF Lightbox
Time: 5:40 PM
Expected Guests: dir. Idris Elba
For more about the film, click here.
NO OTHER CHOICE
Venue: Roy Thomson Hall
Time: 8 PM
Expected Guests: dir. Park Chan-wook, Lee Byung Hun
For more about the film, click here.
THE SMASHING MACHINE
Venue: The Princess of Wales Theatre
Time: 8:30 PM
Expected Guests: dir. Benny Safdie, Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Mark Kerr, Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten, Oleksandr Usyk
For more about the film, click here.
DUST BUNNY
Venue: Royal Alexandra Theatre
Time: 10:45 PM
Expected Guests: dir. Bryan Fuller, Sigourney Weaver, Tara Jones
For more about the film, click here.