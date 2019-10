Pleiades Theatre presents the English-language premiere of a play by Stéphane Brulotte (translation by John Van Burek). A Tunisian fruit vendor's death and subsequent investigation sparks the Arab Spring. Previews Nov 7, opens Nov 8 and runs to Nov 20, Tue-Sat 7:30 pm, mat Wed, Sat-Sun 2 pm. $20-$31

