by Suvendrini Lena (ECT Collective/Theatre Centre). Immersive theatre experience inspired by the psychiatric writing of Frantz Fanon that reflects on the relationships between identity, history, racismĀ and mental health. Previews from Nov 19, opens Nov 21 and runs to Dec 1, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. $22-$30, preview $17.

theatrecentre.org/?p=13813