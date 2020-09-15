NOW MagazineAll EventsRendezvous With Madness Festival

Rendezvous With Madness Festival

Rendezvous With Madness Festival

by
194 194 people viewed this event.

The arts festival dedicated to the intersection of mental health and artistic expression has both online and in-person screenings for 2020. The festival opens with Judy Versus Capitalism, about activist Judy Rebick by filmmaker Mike Hoolboom. The 2020 edition will showcase 14 feature films and 4 short programs (for a total of 48 films from 24 countries). Screenings, post-screening Q&A’s and panel discussions. Oct 15-25. Pwyc.

For complete listings including short films screening with features and post-screening panels and Q&As visit www.workmanarts.com

Additional Details

Location - Workman Arts

 

Date And Time

2020-10-15 to
2020-10-25
 

Location

 

Venue

Workman Arts
 

Event Types

Screening
 

Event Category

Festivals

Location Page

Workman Arts

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.