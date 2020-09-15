Rendezvous With Madness Festival

The arts festival dedicated to the intersection of mental health and artistic expression has both online and in-person screenings for 2020. The festival opens with Judy Versus Capitalism, about activist Judy Rebick by filmmaker Mike Hoolboom. The 2020 edition will showcase 14 feature films and 4 short programs (for a total of 48 films from 24 countries). Screenings, post-screening Q&A’s and panel discussions. Oct 15-25. Pwyc.

