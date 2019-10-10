by Natalie Liconti (Rendezvous With Madness Festival). Interactive performance about a young, queer dancer who jumped from his ex-lover's window in 1964. The Life and Death of Fred Herko is an interdisciplinary, site-specific performance that sheds light on a footnoted figure in queer history and examines the collateral damage of art. Opens Oct 10 and runs to Oct 20, Tue-Sun 8 pm. $12-$20.

