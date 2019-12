by Hannah Moscovitch (Tarragon). The archetypal "student-teacher romance" gets turned on its head and re-envisioned for the post-#MeToo era. Previews from Dec 31, opens Jan 8 and runs to Feb 2, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2:30 pm & some Weds 1:30 pm, see website for more info and tickets. $22-$70. MainSpace.