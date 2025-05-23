While the weather may be a hit or miss, the weekend is finally here and there is so much to do in Toronto.

From a swing dancing tutorial to an Asian Heritage Month celebration, here are a handful of events in the city you can check out this weekend.

Friday, May 23

Anime North

Calling all anime fans, Anime North is returning to the GTA for a celebration of all things Japanese animation.

The event opens on Friday and is taking over the Toronto Congress Centre and the Delta Airport Hotel for a three-day event featuring costume competitions, fashion shows, comedy, a vendor market and more.

Tickets are available here.

Sun/Shade Opening Party

Throw on your favourite shades and head to the Bentway for the opening of the Sun/Shade exhibit. The event kicks off at 7 p.m., featuring a live performance from Canada’s Drag Race star Jada Shada Hudson, music from DJs Juana Go-gó and Sandy Watts, food trucks, bar service and more.

Organizers say the party is all-ages and will be going ahead rain or shine. The venue is covered and wheelchair accessible.

Plus, guests can look forward to the Sunglasses at Night Fashion Show, created in partnership with Fashion Art Toronto, starting at 8 p.m.

Find out more here.

AGO 125: Swing Dancing

Get your dancing shoes on and get into the swing of things at a swing dancing event at the Art Gallery of Ontario. Led by Bee’s Knees Dance, the event is inspired by social dances that were popular in the 1930s.

There are two sessions to choose from, one beginning at 7 p.m. and the other at 8 p.m. Each class begins with a demonstration, followed by a group dance.

This event is free with general admission to the art gallery. Find out more here.

Saturday, May 24

Breakfast Walking Tour

Start your day with a history lesson and a tasty treat at the Distillery District Breakfast Tours. The walk features stops at various local eateries, giving you the opportunity to try coffee, tea, breakfast bites and pastries.

The tours begin at 9:30 a.m. and last about 75 minutes, with a knowledgeable guide giving you the lowdown on the history of this iconic Toronto location as you stroll its pathways.

Vegetarian options are available.

Find out more here.

A Silly Xena: Warrior Princess Viewing Party

Get ready to giggle at the funniest episodes of the sapphic cult classic series Xena: Warrior Princess, at Glad Day Bookshop.

This viewing party will screen some of the sillier early episodes of the show, making it a great event for both well-versed fans and first time viewers.

The event begins at 7:30, with the first episode at 8, and another again at 9.

The party is free to attend, but you can RSVP to secure your spot. You can also secure a seat at the table by making a donation over $10 to the store’s non-profit, Glad Day Lit.

RSVP and find out more here.

KPOP Night @ Bar Serene Toronto

Get ready to dance your heart out and enjoy your favourite K-pop music at a party at Bar Serene.

Hosted by Mr.Manager & Make Parties Fun Again, the event starts at 9 p.m. and guests can look forward to music from artists like BTS, BLACKPINK, and NewJeans.

Tickets are available at the door, or online here.

Sunday, May 25

Asian Heritage Month Popup Market

Celebrate Asian Heritage Month in Chinatown!

Dzô Viet Eatery is hosting a popup market featuring delicious food and drinks, as well as networking opportunities, photo ops and more.

The event is free to attend, running from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., with a networking mixer for business owners, entrepreneurs and freelancers scheduled for 3 to 4 p.m.

Find out more here.

Central Cee Concert

Calling all Central Cee fans, the British rapper is making a stop in Toronto on his Can’t Rush Greatness Tour.

The show will be taking over HISTORY on Sunday night starting at 7 p.m., so if you’ve ever wanted to hear hits like Doja or BAND4BAND live, now is the time.

Tickets are available here.

Art Workshop – Painting the Toronto Skyline

Get your artistic juices flowing with a workshop where you will learn how to paint a skyline we all know and love.

This creative session runs from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., teaching participants how to paint Toronto’s skyline using a coaster as a canvas.

The workshop will take place at the Toronto Public Library’s Parkdale Branch, and all materials are included in the cost of admission.

Find tickets here.

For a list of events, check out our events calendar, powered by Now Playing Toronto.

To list your event, click here.