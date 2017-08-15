Toronto has a new alcohol delivery app

Phone-based booze delivery (better known as dial-a-bottle) services have been legal in Ontario for quite some time, and the LCBO's own delivery service is spectacularly inconvenient and comes with high minimum orders. But impatient and lazy people all over the city can rejoice in the arrival of Runner, a brand-new Toronto-based app today touting minimum-free booze delivery in two hours or less.

The service, which is available through the Runner site as well as an iPhone app, allows customers to order products available at the Wine Rack, Beer Store or LCBO and have it delivered to their door to anywhere in Runner's reasonably wide delivery zone (south of the 401, between Keele and Woodbine).

Smaller deliveries will be done via bike courier, though larger deliveries – around seven bottles, according to cofounder Jarek Hardy – will be handled by drivers.

"Efficiency and customer service is the name of our game, so we're trying to make it as quick and easy as possible," Hardy says.

He adds that the delivery fee will be under $10 for most orders, but larger orders will cost up to $15.

Advance drop-offs can also be scheduled, and though Runner can deliver to homes or hotels, they won't deliver to businesses (or parks or parking lots).

The catch? They don't deliver after hours (cutoff time is 10pm Monday through Saturday and 5pm Sunday) – but this might be the perfect solution for a pre-party crunch or an especially lazy day.

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco