New Toronto restaurants: Harry's closing in Parkdale

Overbudget Inc.
DOWNTOWN
- Hot chicken spot Chen Chen's is open at Stackt Market (28 Bathurst, at Niagara).
- Brownstone Bistro (603 Yonge, at Gloucester) is closed after 25 years.
- The Beverley Hotel (355 Queen, at Beverley) has two new concepts on the way: Lobby Boy and The Laundry Room.
NORTH
- Camarra's Pizza (2899 Dufferin, at Glen Park) has closed after 62 years.
- Cass Avenue, from The Good Son's Vittorio Colacitti, is open at 150 Eglinton East (at Lillian).
- El Tren Latino is open at 1157 St. Clair West (at Dufferin).
- Lanna is now open at 170 Enterprise (at Birchmount).
EAST
- Gerrard Pizza (1528 Danforth, at Coxwell) has closed after 53 years.
- Supernova Coffee is open at 897 Broadview (at Browning).
WEST
- Parkdale burger joint Harry's (160 Springhurst, at King) is closing on October 5 in the face of recent rent hikes and high operating costs.
- Bar Poet is open and serving pizzas at 1090 Queen West (at Dovercourt).
- Piquette Wine Bar is open a few doors down at 1084 Queen West (at Dovercourt).
- A cafe and bar called Today/Tonight is opening soon at 1704 Queen West (at Roncesvalles) in the Dumbo Snack Bar space.