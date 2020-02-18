New Toronto restaurants: Don's Restaurant

×
East Room
The East Room coworking space will soon be home to Don's Restaurant.
DOWNTOWN
- Buena Copa, a new spot from the creators of Campechano and Good Hombres, is now open (460 College, at Bathurst).
- Meat and Pie Co. is now open at 212 King West (at Simcoe).
- Hong Kong Island Bakery has moved (492 Dundas West, at Spadina) and expanded to serve dim sum.
- Strange Love Coffee has closed its location at 627 Queen West (at Portland).
- As previously reported, Drake's restaurant Pick 6ix will not be reopening at 1 Wellington East (at Yonge).
NORTH
- Dagu Rice Noodle has opened another location at 5095 Yonge (at Park Home).
- The Chef Upstairs now has a new spot, aptly titled The Chef Downstairs (516 Mount Pleasant, at Belsize).
EAST
- Don's Restaurant, known for its fried chicken pop-ups, will soon be opening inside East Room (50 Carroll, at Matilda).
- Boukan is now open at 452 Kingston (at Glenmount Park).
- East Toronto Coffee Co. is now open at 2318 Danforth (at Oak Park).
- Knife has a new location at 1112 Queen East (at Brooklyn).
- Hitch (1216 Queen East, at Leslie) has closed.
WEST
- As previously reported, South Indian Dosa Mahal has a new Bloordale location in the works (1285 Bloor West, at Lansdowne).
- Enoteca Sociale (1288 Dundas West, at Coolmine) has reopened after renos.
- Veghed (1199 Dundas West, at Lakeview) has closed.
- Cafe Embargo (1521 Queen West, at Sorauren) has closed.
EVERYWHERE
- As previously reported, a new reusable takeout container program called Wisebox will be coming to 14 restaurants around Toronto starting February 21.