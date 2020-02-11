Drake's sports bar Pick 6ix has officially been shut down

× Expand Pick 6ix Pick 6ix.

In a turn that should surprise literally no one based on actual prior events, Drake's Pick 6ix (33 Yonge, at Wellington) has shut down. This is evidenced not by the typical announcement or press release, but a much crueler turn: the removal of its exterior signage.

The restaurant opened in partnership with Montreal chef Antonio Park in February 2018 to mixed reviews, and found more trouble just months later in May, when a man was shot and killed just outside its doors while leaving a private party being held inside where Drake himself had appeared just hours before. Things escalated in August, when the restaurant flooded due to a rainstorm.

After a lengthy closure, it reopened in March 2019 as a redesigned sports bar, but closed again in November. The restaurant claimed this was due to yet another flood, although a termination notice on the front window of the establishment said it was due to nearly $70,000 in unpaid rent.

It's now clear the landlord has decided to officially shut down the property, following in the ill-fated footsteps of Frings, Drake's previous questionable food venture. Frings opened in 2015, in partnership with chef Susur Lee and his sons Kai and Levi Bent-Lee, but also quickly fell into turmoil.

Months before since-confirmed rumours began circulating in 2017 that the Lees had been taking tips from the wait staff, the restaurant's liquor license had been suspended. It closed its doors in June 2018.

Despite the many signs Drake may be jinxed when it comes to the food business, the people behind Pick 6ix confirm they are hoping to relocate and continue operating.

