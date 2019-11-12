New Toronto restaurants: L'Unita is closing

×
L'Unita
DOWNTOWN
- After a decade in Yorkville, L'Unita (134 Avenue, at Davenport) is closing at the end of the year to make room for a new concept from owners Rob Rossi and David Minicucci (who also run Giulietta).
- Sorelle & Co. has closed its Yorkville location (161 Yorkville, at Avenue).
NORTH
- After 47 years, Yitz's Delicatessen is closing on December 1 at 346 Eglinton West (at Avenue).
- Side By Side Hot Pot, a new conveyor belt hot pot restaurant, is open at 1071-8333 Kennedy (at Lawrence).
EAST
- A condo development is slated to go up in the Beaches, where Murphy's Law (1702 Queen East) and Brett's Ice Cream (1698 Queen East) currently stand.
WEST
- Ruby Soho, a new project from some of the same owners as Sweet Jesus and El Furniture Warehouse, is going to replace Portland Variety at 587 King West (at Portland).
- Love Chix is opening a spinoff restaurant, Century Park Tavern, at 31 Powerhouse Street (at Lansdowne).
- Little Sister will soon open a location off King West at 102 Portland (at Adelaide).
- Momo House, from the same folks behind Tibet Kitchen, is now open at 1422 Queen West (at O'Hara).
- Great Canadian Diner is now open at 598 College (at Grace).