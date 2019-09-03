New Toronto restaurants: Los Co Vegan

DOWNTOWN

  • Avelo, a new project from the team behind Awai, is opening soon at 51 St. Nicholas (at Irwin).
  • Patrick Kriss is working on a new Alo-affiliated project called Salon somewhere in Yorkville.
  • Elia Herrera, formerly of Los Colibris, is launching a new vegan concept, Los Co Vegan, inside Assembly Chef's Hall (111 Richmond, at University).
  • A new Mediterranean restaurant and raw bar, Petros 82, is opening inside Hotel X (111 Princes' Boulevard, at Lake Shore).
  • Kanga (65 Duncan, at Queen) is closed.
  • Bowl is now open at 107 Mutual (at Dundas).
  • Chick-Fil-A opens at 1 Bloor East (at Yonge) on Friday. Here's why we won't be eating there!

EAST

  • Nodo's third location is now open at 1192 Queen East (at Leslie).

WEST

  • Chaveta Coffee is coming soon to 994 Bathurst (at Olive).
  • Double D's has a new location at 2888 Lake Shore West (at Sixth).

