New Toronto restaurants: Los Co Vegan

Los Colibris
DOWNTOWN
- Avelo, a new project from the team behind Awai, is opening soon at 51 St. Nicholas (at Irwin).
- Patrick Kriss is working on a new Alo-affiliated project called Salon somewhere in Yorkville.
- Elia Herrera, formerly of Los Colibris, is launching a new vegan concept, Los Co Vegan, inside Assembly Chef's Hall (111 Richmond, at University).
- A new Mediterranean restaurant and raw bar, Petros 82, is opening inside Hotel X (111 Princes' Boulevard, at Lake Shore).
- Kanga (65 Duncan, at Queen) is closed.
- Bowl is now open at 107 Mutual (at Dundas).
- Chick-Fil-A opens at 1 Bloor East (at Yonge) on Friday. Here's why we won't be eating there!
NORTH
- The Social Blend Cafe is now open at 130 Eglinton East (at Yonge).
- Puffs Pastries is now open at 2144 Yonge (at Hillsdale).
EAST
- Nodo's third location is now open at 1192 Queen East (at Leslie).
WEST
- Chaveta Coffee is coming soon to 994 Bathurst (at Olive).
- Double D's has a new location at 2888 Lake Shore West (at Sixth).