Starbucks plans to reopen "as many as possible" stores by late May

A woman passes by a Starbucks window in Toronto on March 17.

Starbucks Canada is planning to reopen "as many stores as possible" by the end of May, the company announced in a release.

The cofffee chain has limited its operations to drive-thru, delivery and pickup service in recent weeks as all restaurant dining rooms were ordered closed during the pandemic, which allowed the company to test new procedures that will now be rolled out across the rest of the

Going forward, additional stores will reopen or add services like curbside pickup and walk-in orders "on a community-by-community basis," the release said.

Those measures include elevated cleaning measures, mandatory facial coverings, temperature checks for employees, and a tool called the "COVID-19 virtual coach" "to ensure they are ready and able to work," the release says.

Additionally, cafe cash registers will now be affixed with Plexi-shields.

The Canadian government and Ontario have both begun outlining broad roadmaps for reopening, but no clear deadlines have yet been set.

