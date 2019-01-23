As part of the Harris Digital Residency, we're profiling alumni and faculty of Harris Institute. Read about highlights and memories of Harris throughout the years and help celebrate 30 years of excellence.

Who are you?

Daniel Broome, director of the Arts Management Program.

What do you teach at Harris? What are other ways you are involved in the music industry?

I teach Music Marketing and Applied Marketing classes. I have been very involved in the industry for many years. I was the VP of operations and administration at True North Records from 1994 to 2008. I then moved to be senior business representative at the Toronto Musicians' Association from 2009 to 2018. I was also a board member, board chair and treasurer for Scarborough Arts (LASO) between 2009 and 2015.

Why do you think Harris is such an internationally acclaimed school?

The diversity of the curriculum covers all of the continually evolving areas of the music industry, preparing dedicated and committed graduates to successfully navigate the rapidly shifting landscape of the now-globally connected music community.

What has been your proudest moment at Harris?

Caring about making a difference, wanting to inspire others to a lifelong pursuit of knowledge, challenging students to think and learn as well as helping students discover their potential and find their paths to success.

What has been your proudest moment at Harris?

Seeing former students become forces of action and change within the music industry.

Visit the NOW Digital Residency: Harris 30th