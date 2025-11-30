15 Toronto restaurants worth waiting for this holiday season

It’s the season for getting together with friends and family to share the highs and the lows of 2025 over some good food in good company.

Though many venues are already booked up for end-of-year get-togethers, there may still be a chance for you to snag a reservation at Toronto’s most iconic restaurants.

Now Toronto compiled a list of hot restaurants around the city that will have you checking availability every day. A tip from us to you: keep your party small, aim for weekdays, and be open to earlier or later dining times and alternate seating options.

Sunnys Chinese

$$ – Chinese

60 Kensington Avenue

Hours of Operation Sunday, Monday 6–10 p.m. Tuesday Closed Wednesday 5–10 p.m. Thursday – Saturday 5–10:30 p.m.

Tucked away in the belly of Kensington Market, Sunnys offers a contemporary take on regional flavours of China – from short rib and cabbage grilled over charcoal to black sesame french toast. The lighting may be dim but the energy is fiery and buzzing, making it a perfect spot to catch up.

GIA TORONTO

$$ – Vegetarian/Vegan

1214 Dundas St W

Hours of Operation Sunday 4–9 p.m. Monday 5–10 p.m. Tuesday Closed Wednesday 5–8:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday 5–10 p.m. Saturday 4–10 p.m.

This Italian restaurant may be meatless but with menu items like plant-based ragu bolognese, mushroom ricotta agnolotti with white truffle, and spiced date cake, GIA offers flavours for all. They also have private and semi-private options for parties up to 20 and offer a family-style Group Dining Menu.

R&D

$$ – Contemporary Asian

241 Spadina Avenue

Hours of Operation Sunday 5–9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday Closed Wednesday, Thursday 5–9 p.m. Friday, SAturday 5–10 p.m.

Located in the heart of Toronto’s Chinatown, this award-winning collaboration by MasterChef winner Eric Chong and his mentor, Michelin-starred Chef Alvin Leung, blends together bold Asian flavours and traditional Canadian flavours. R&D offers an eclectic and lively atmosphere, making it a perfect spot for cocktails after work. If you’re interested in their famous whole-roasted Pekin duck, make sure to pre-order 24 hours in advance.

BB’s Diner

$$ – Filipino

5 Brock Avenue

Hours of Operation Sunday, Monday, Tuesday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday – Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

From adobo fried chicken to Filipino spaghetti, this hidden gem in Parkdale brings you the nostalgic diner experience and bold Filipino flavours. Open for brunch and dinner, BB’s is the perfect place to catch up as you snuggle into the pink booths and chit chat over calamansi pie.

The Cottage Cheese

$$ – Indian

64 Oxford Street

Hours of Operation Every day 12-10:30 p.m.

Chef Vikash Chhetri of The Cottage Cheese uses locally-sourced ingredients for his seasonal urban Indian menu.This intimate joint in Kensington Market is a fitting place to get together with friends to break naan.

The Lunch Lady

$$$ – Vietnamese

93 Ossington Avenue

Hours of Operation Lunch 12-3 p.m. Dinner 5-11 p.m.

With roots dating back to the OG Lunch Lady, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Thanh of Saigon, Vietnam, the buzz behind The Lunch Lady’s second Canadian location has yet to simmer down. Chef Benedict Lim’s culinary mastery explores local ingredients with Vietnamese flavours, bringing the flavours of Thanh to a vibrant, open-kitchen establishment.

Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen

$$$ – Jamaican

104 Portland Street

Hours of Operation Sunday 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Monday 12–10 p.m. Tuesday 12–10 p.m. Wednesday 12–10 p.m. Thursday 12–10 p.m. Friday 12–10 p.m. Saturday 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

The passion project by the founder and the chief cultural officer of Gusto 54 just across the street, Chubby’s brings a Toronto twist to traditional Jamaican flavours. It embodies the beauty of Jamaica, from the interior to the menu, making it a perfect place for a piece of island sunshine even in the Toronto winters.

Conejo Negro

$$ – Caribbean

838 College Street

Hours of Operation Sunday 4-9 p.m. Monday Closed Tuesday – Thursday 5-10 p.m. Friday, Saturday 5–11 p.m.

This is where Caribbean, Creole and Latin flavours come to tango. The creative menu at Conejo Negro will tantalize your tastebuds and take you on a culinary journey. Take a seat at the bar or their heated outdoor patio to sip on one of their innovative cocktails as you dive into some macaroni pie.

Bar Vendetta

$$$ – Contemporary Canadian

928 Dundas Street West

Hours of Operation Every day 5-10:30 p.m.

Bar Vendetta blends Italian cuisine with seasonal availability and as such, its pasta is made fresh in-house. Its open kitchen and its poster-plastered walls make it a perfect spot to swirl some red wine as you pull apart some cheesy garlic bread.

Maison Selby

$$$ – French

592 Sherbourne Street

Hours of Operation Sunday 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday – Friday 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Inspired by french bistros and cafés, Maison Selby brings creativity and tradition to the historic heritage property of Gooderham House in St. James Town, which also houses a speakeasy-style cocktail bar in the basement. It’s a two-stop shop for a fun night on the town with your friends.

156 OneFiveSix

$$$$ – Korean Fusion

1100 Queen Street West

Hours of Operation Sunday, Monday Closed Tuesday – Saturday 5-10 p.m.

Classic Korean flavours receive a reimagining at this innovative restaurant. Formerly known as 156 Cumberland in Yorkville, 156 OneFiveSix now lives on Queen Street, where its contemporary fusion flavours are welcomed. Its intimate but open setting with cushioned booths sets the scene for you to chat the night away while indulging in some stuffed truffle chicken wings.

Quetzal

$$$$ – Mexican

419 College Street

Hours of Operation Monday, Tuesday Closed Wednesday – Sunday 6-10 p.m.

Inspired by the flavours and cooking styles of traditional Mexican cuisine, Quetzal is best known for its 28-foot-long open fire on which most of their dishes are cooked. Be prepared for a one-of-a-kind dining experience that delivers a palate that you have never seen before. It’s a lively environment with an open concept, and suitable for parties large and small.

Prime Seafood Palace

$$$$ – Steakhouse

944 Queen Street West

Hours of Operation Sunday – Thursday 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, Saturday 5:30-10:30 p.m.

A Matty Matheson marvel, Prime Seafood Palace highlights seasonal ingredients through its nod to the classic steakhouse with an organic, earthy vibe. The setting is intimate yet majestic, with seating options ideal for parties of two to four.

Shoushin

$$$$ – Japanese

3328 Yonge Street

Hours of Operation Monday, Tuesday Closed Wednesday – Sunday 6-10 p.m.

Shoushin is an omakase restaurant offering traditional Edomae-style Japanese cuisine, where the menu is in the hands of the chef’s creativity and expertise. Diners are transported to the fine-dining scene of Tokyo, seated around a 200-year-old hinoki wood countertop. Given its omakase-style seating, the experience is best suited for parties of two. The restaurant also offers private dining experiences for up to six guests.

Edulis

$$$$ – Mediterranean

169 Niagara Street

Hours of Operation Sunday 12–4 p.m. Monday – Wednesday Closed Thursday 6:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday 6–11:30 p.m.

Located on the quiet Niagara Street, Edulis offers an intimate setting where diners can explore a changing menu that is inspired by the ingredients. This is a perfect spot to take your foodie friends or family who will savour all that the feast has to offer. All bookings are prepaid and spots are extremely limited, but you can always turn on notifications for if and when a spot does become available.