Black-owned businesses in Toronto you can support right now

× Expand Natalia Manzocco Chef Ikelia Wright stirs a bowl of corn soup at One Love Vegetarian.

Calls to support Black-owned business in Toronto have risen in recent days, as a wave of anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests have spurred efforts – in Toronto and elsewhere – to uplift Black organizations and community members.

If you're looking to support a business in your neighbourhood, we've put together a (by no means exhaustive) list of Black-owned restaurants and stores located all over the GTA, as well as a number of Toronto businesses that focus their operations primarily online.

Read on for the full list, as well as some broader resources and listings of Black-owned businesses in Toronto. (We've also created a list of local Black organizations and fundraising drives you can support now.)

Black-owned businesses in downtown Toronto

Adrift Shop : Apparel and skatewear off King West. 116 Spadina, adriftshop.com

: Apparel and skatewear off King West. 116 Spadina, adriftshop.com Allwyn’s: Jerk takeout spot with three locations in the GTA. 404 Queen West, 4750 Yonge, 81 Underhill; facebook.com

Jerk takeout spot with three locations in the GTA. 404 Queen West, 4750 Yonge, 81 Underhill; facebook.com A Different Booklist : Black-owned bookstore specializing in books from the African Caribbean diaspora and the Global South. 779 Bathurst, adifferentbooklist.com

: Black-owned bookstore specializing in books from the African Caribbean diaspora and the Global South. 779 Bathurst, adifferentbooklist.com Blooming Flower Bar: Flower shop offering DIY and custom bouquets plus plants and pots. 559 Parliament, bloomingflowerbar.com

Flower shop offering DIY and custom bouquets plus plants and pots. 559 Parliament, bloomingflowerbar.com Caribbean Corner : Long-running Kensington source for African and Caribbean grocery items. 171 Baldwin

: Long-running Kensington source for African and Caribbean grocery items. 171 Baldwin Dirty Bird Chicken and Waffles: The name says it all at this Kensington shop from chef Adrian Forte. 79 Kensington, thedirtybird.ca

The name says it all at this Kensington shop from chef Adrian Forte. 79 Kensington, thedirtybird.ca Get Fresh Company: Streetwear and lifestyle brand on Queen West. 498 Queen West, gfctoronto.com

Streetwear and lifestyle brand on Queen West. 498 Queen West, gfctoronto.com Jerk King: Local jerk chain with numerous franchises around the city. 275 Dundas West, 522 Bloor and others, jerkkingfood.com

Local jerk chain with numerous franchises around the city. 275 Dundas West, 522 Bloor and others, jerkkingfood.com King Rustic: Laid-back King West spot focused on upscale comfort food and craft cocktails. 905 King West, kingrustic.ca

Laid-back King West spot focused on upscale comfort food and craft cocktails. 905 King West, kingrustic.ca One Love Vegetarian: Long-running Annex vegetarian eatery famed for its corn soup. 854 Bathurst, oneloveveg.tel

Long-running Annex vegetarian eatery famed for its corn soup. 854 Bathurst, oneloveveg.tel Pat’s Homestyle Jamaican : Beloved Queen and Bathurst roti spot. 558 Queen West, facebook.com

: Beloved Queen and Bathurst roti spot. 558 Queen West, facebook.com Randy's Roti: Food truck turned takeout spot for roti, doubles and more. 876 Yonge, randysroti.com

Food truck turned takeout spot for roti, doubles and more. 876 Yonge, randysroti.com Rasta Pasta : Two-in-one Jamaican and Italian restaurant(s) in Kensington with great daily jerk lunch specials. 61 Kensington, eatrastapasta.ca

: Two-in-one Jamaican and Italian restaurant(s) in Kensington with great daily jerk lunch specials. 61 Kensington, eatrastapasta.ca Ragga Beauty Supply: Beauty supply store and salon a stone's throw from Yonge and Dundas. 135 Dundas East, raggahairandbeautysupply.com

Beauty supply store and salon a stone's throw from Yonge and Dundas. 135 Dundas East, raggahairandbeautysupply.com True True: Upscale diner fare from Toronto chef Suzanne Barr. 169 King East, truetruediner.com

Upscale diner fare from Toronto chef Suzanne Barr. 169 King East, truetruediner.com Veggie D'Light: Kensington takeout spot for vegan and non-GMO eats. 160 Baldwin, veggiedlight.com

× Expand Natalia Manzocco The jerk chicken at Rap's.

Black-owned businesses in north Toronto

Albert’s Real Jamaican Foods: Albert Wiggan's legendary spot for jerk on St. Clair. 542 St Clair West, albertsrealjamaican.ca

Albert Wiggan's legendary spot for jerk on St. Clair. 542 St Clair West, albertsrealjamaican.ca Celebrity Pure Vegetarian : Vegan and vegetarian Caribbean takeout counter. instagram.com/celebritypureveggie

: Vegan and vegetarian Caribbean takeout counter. instagram.com/celebritypureveggie Green Jar: A waste-free grocery and personal care store doing local delivery. 1061 St. Clair West, thegreenjarshop.com

A waste-free grocery and personal care store doing local delivery. 1061 St. Clair West, thegreenjarshop.com Mofer Coffee : Ethiopian coffee, roasted in small batches in-store. 1040 St. Clair West, 1577 Danforth, mofercoffee.com

: Ethiopian coffee, roasted in small batches in-store. 1040 St. Clair West, 1577 Danforth, mofercoffee.com Randy's Take Out: Eglinton's best patties (now back open for takeout orders)! 1569 Eglinton West, randyspatties.com

Eglinton's best patties (now back open for takeout orders)! 1569 Eglinton West, randyspatties.com Rap's: Late-night jerk spot on the Eglinton strip. 1541 Eglinton West, facebook.com/rapsoneglinton

Late-night jerk spot on the Eglinton strip. 1541 Eglinton West, facebook.com/rapsoneglinton Treajah Isle : Long-running record shop (with a recently added juice bar).

Long-running record shop (with a recently added juice bar). Stockyards: Carolina-style BBQ and comfort food on St. Clair. 699 St. Clair West, thestockyards.ca

Carolina-style BBQ and comfort food on St. Clair. 699 St. Clair West, thestockyards.ca Vegwood: Cozy vegan spot in Oakwood Village with accessibly priced meal combos. 540 Oakwood, vegwood.ca

× Expand Allwood Mrkt The showroom at Allwood Mrkt.

Black-owned businesses in east Toronto

Allwood Mrkt: Gallery and lifestyle boutique run by Kevin Allwood. 185 Carlaw, allwoodmrkt.com

Gallery and lifestyle boutique run by Kevin Allwood. 185 Carlaw, allwoodmrkt.com Boukan: Upper Beaches spot offering "a taste of Haiti in Toronto". 452 Kingston, boukan.ca

Upper Beaches spot offering "a taste of Haiti in Toronto". 452 Kingston, boukan.ca Beach Hill Smokehouse: Beaches BBQ joint offering a to-die-for brisket. 172 Main, beachhillsmokehouse.com

Beaches BBQ joint offering a to-die-for brisket. 172 Main, beachhillsmokehouse.com Caribbean Dutchpot: Small takeout counter for roti, jerk and more near Broadview station. 751 Broadview, facebook.com

Small takeout counter for roti, jerk and more near Broadview station. 751 Broadview, facebook.com Fresh Paint TO: Danforth studio dedicated to paint parties and classes. 1849 Danforth, freshpaintstudio.ca

Danforth studio dedicated to paint parties and classes. 1849 Danforth, freshpaintstudio.ca Kaspace Cafe: Allwood Mrkt's sister cafe. 1183 Queen East, kaspacecafe.com

Allwood Mrkt's sister cafe. 1183 Queen East, kaspacecafe.com Lalibela: A favourite spot (along with its Bloordale counterpart) for bountiful, delicious Ethiopian eats. 1202 Danforth, 869 Bloor West, lalibelaethiopianrestaurant.com

A favourite spot (along with its Bloordale counterpart) for bountiful, delicious Ethiopian eats. 1202 Danforth, 869 Bloor West, lalibelaethiopianrestaurant.com Mary’s Brigadeiro: Handcrafted Brazilian-style chocolates and sweets. 1912 Danforth, marysbsweets.com

Handcrafted Brazilian-style chocolates and sweets. 1912 Danforth, marysbsweets.com Old's Cool General Store: East York source for art, books and all manner of other finds. Say it out loud. 250 Westlake, oldscoolgeneralstore.com

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Lily Pottinger, co-owner/chef of The Real Jerk.

Real Jerk: Drake and Rihanna-approved east-end jerk spot with two locations. 842 Gerrard East, 1004 Kingston, therealjerk.com

Drake and Rihanna-approved east-end jerk spot with two locations. 842 Gerrard East, 1004 Kingston, therealjerk.com Simone's: This Caribbean spot is an east-end sleeper hit. 596 Danforth, facebook.com

This Caribbean spot is an east-end sleeper hit. 596 Danforth, facebook.com SugarKane : Cajun and Caribbean-style eats and cocktails in a chill, loungey space. 699 Danforth, sugarkanerestaurant.ca

: Cajun and Caribbean-style eats and cocktails in a chill, loungey space. 699 Danforth, sugarkanerestaurant.ca Tata’s Hot Sauce Emporium: Sure, they have awesome hot sauce – but the sandwiches at this East York spot also deserve a mention. 219 Rexleigh, tatahotse.com

Sure, they have awesome hot sauce – but the sandwiches at this East York spot also deserve a mention. 219 Rexleigh, tatahotse.com Tropical Joe's: Normally in Gerrard Square, this jerk spot is currently delivery-only. 1000 Gerrard East, facebook.com

× Expand Steven Davey Pam's Roti has been a west-side Toronto favourite for years.

Black-owned businesses in west Toronto

Ali's Roti: Ali Algour has operated this roti counter in Parkdale since 1976. 1446 Queen West, alisroti.ca

Ali Algour has operated this roti counter in Parkdale since 1976. 1446 Queen West, alisroti.ca African Palace: Eritrean and Ethiopian food in Bloordale. 977 Bloor, africanpalacetoronto.wordpress.com

Eritrean and Ethiopian food in Bloordale. 977 Bloor, africanpalacetoronto.wordpress.com Aunty Lucy's Burgers: Brand-new burger counter in Parkdale by Extra Burger and Undisposable. @auntylucysburgers

Brand-new burger counter in Parkdale by Extra Burger and Undisposable. @auntylucysburgers Buna Coffee: The next-door sister cafe to Nunu. 176 Queen West, @bunathesoulofcoffee

The next-door sister cafe to Nunu. 176 Queen West, @bunathesoulofcoffee Caribbean Queen of Patties: From oxtail to jerk to roti, this Caribbean place does so much more than patties.1294 Bloor West.

From oxtail to jerk to roti, this Caribbean place does so much more than patties.1294 Bloor West. Councillor: Low-key Queen West sportsbar. @councillorqueenwest

Low-key Queen West sportsbar. @councillorqueenwest Heartbreak Chef: Comfort food is what chef Jerome Robinson does best. 1316 Queen West, @theheartbreakchef

Comfort food is what chef Jerome Robinson does best. 1316 Queen West, @theheartbreakchef Loveless: One of the coolest, most low-key bars and cafes on Dundas West. 1430 Dundas West, facebook.com

One of the coolest, most low-key bars and cafes on Dundas West. 1430 Dundas West, facebook.com Nunu: This minimalist spot for Ethiopian food has been in business for over a decade. 1178 Queen West, nunuethiopian.com

This minimalist spot for Ethiopian food has been in business for over a decade. 1178 Queen West, nunuethiopian.com Pam's Roti: Pam Singh's Bloordale roti spot is so beloved, the community recently rallied to save it. 1089 Bloor West, facebook.com

× Expand Roux The Junction's Roux does Creole fare with flair.

Roux: Creole and Southern food in the Junction. 2790 Dundas West, rouxstir.ca

Creole and Southern food in the Junction. 2790 Dundas West, rouxstir.ca Selam: The newly-merged Pero and Selam Vegan do some of the best Ethiopian in an area filled with competition. 812 Bloor West, selamtoronto.com

The newly-merged Pero and Selam Vegan do some of the best Ethiopian in an area filled with competition. 812 Bloor West, selamtoronto.com T Dot Jerk: Simple spot at the foot of Roncesvalles specializing in jerk. 26 Roncesvalles, tdotjerk.com

Simple spot at the foot of Roncesvalles specializing in jerk. 26 Roncesvalles, tdotjerk.com The Palms Jerk & Grill: Family-style Jamaican and Caribbean spot offering takeout and catering. 2419 St. Clair West, thepalmsjerkandgrill.ca

Family-style Jamaican and Caribbean spot offering takeout and catering. 2419 St. Clair West, thepalmsjerkandgrill.ca Vena's: Since 1991, this roti spot has been building up a loyal clientele. 1263 Bloor West, venas.ca

Since 1991, this roti spot has been building up a loyal clientele. 1263 Bloor West, venas.ca Young Animal: Chef Adisa Glasgow serves Trinidadian fare out of Laylow Brewery. 1133 College, facebook.com

× Expand Art of BBQ Art of BBQ does stellar smoked meats in Scarborough.

Black-owned businesses in the GTA

All Star Beauty: Black-owned beauty supply store (online sales available). 2406 Eglinton East, Scarborough. allstarbeauty.ca

Black-owned beauty supply store (online sales available). 2406 Eglinton East, Scarborough. allstarbeauty.ca Art of BBQ: Pitmaster Trevor David does BBQ and Southern fare at this Scarborough smokehouse. 2328 Kingston, Scarborough, artofbbq.ca

Pitmaster Trevor David does BBQ and Southern fare at this Scarborough smokehouse. 2328 Kingston, Scarborough, artofbbq.ca Aunt Elsie’s Caribbean Kitchen: Caribbean grocery store with a popular takeout counter. 2689 Scarborough.

Caribbean grocery store with a popular takeout counter. 2689 Scarborough. Bilal: Somali restaurant in Etobicoke offering takeout and delivery. 321 Rexdale, Etobicoke.

Somali restaurant in Etobicoke offering takeout and delivery. 321 Rexdale, Etobicoke. Chris Jerk Caribbean Bistro: Jerk chicken and shawarma are a match made in heaven at Chris Taylor's quick service spot. 2570 Birchmount, Scarborough.

Jerk chicken and shawarma are a match made in heaven at Chris Taylor's quick service spot. 2570 Birchmount, Scarborough. Drupati's: A classic fave for roti and doubles in Scarborough. 35 Woodbine Downs, drupatis.com

A classic fave for roti and doubles in Scarborough. 35 Woodbine Downs, drupatis.com Ital Vital: This mom and pop joint offers juices, vegan eats and desserts. 741 Pharmacy, Scarborough. italvitaltoronto.ca

This mom and pop joint offers juices, vegan eats and desserts. 741 Pharmacy, Scarborough. italvitaltoronto.ca Istar: 24-hour Somali cuisine in Etobicoke. 235 Dixon, Etobicoke. istarrestaurant.com

24-hour Somali cuisine in Etobicoke. 235 Dixon, Etobicoke. istarrestaurant.com Jamaica Stamp: Low-key takeout spot with classic Jamaican specialties.1053 Midland

Low-key takeout spot with classic Jamaican specialties.1053 Midland Xawaash: Traditional and fusion Somali cuisine with locations in Mississauga and Etobicoke. 130 Queen's Plate, Etobicoke; 80 Courtneypark East, Mississauga, xawaashrestaurant.com

× Expand Enarmoured Bold brass earrings by Enarmoured.

Toronto Black-owned businesses you can shop online

Afrodelik: Funky pop culture tees featuring Black icons (plus a newly-launched graphic novel). afrodelik.com

Funky pop culture tees featuring Black icons (plus a newly-launched graphic novel). afrodelik.com Bellurelle: Natural, vegan and cruelty-free skincare. @bellurelle

Natural, vegan and cruelty-free skincare. @bellurelle Broke&Living: Streetwear line making edgy unisex staples. @brokeandliving

Streetwear line making edgy unisex staples. @brokeandliving Cherry Gardens: Athleisure-inspired women's loungewear and basics. shopcherrygardens.com

Athleisure-inspired women's loungewear and basics. shopcherrygardens.com Dr. Liza Shoes: Practical-yet-cute boots and pumps designed with ergonomics in mind. drlizashoes.com

Practical-yet-cute boots and pumps designed with ergonomics in mind. drlizashoes.com Enarmoured: Bold, sculptural brass jewelry. etsy.com/shop/enarmoured

Bold, sculptural brass jewelry. etsy.com/shop/enarmoured Essentials By Temi: Mists, oils, scrubs and more skincare products. essentialsbytemi.com

Mists, oils, scrubs and more skincare products. essentialsbytemi.com Fresh Rejects: Tees, face masks and more. freshrejects.com

Tees, face masks and more. freshrejects.com Greta Constantine: This nationally beloved designer duo has probably dressed your favourite Canadian celeb. gretaconstantine.com

This nationally beloved designer duo has probably dressed your favourite Canadian celeb. gretaconstantine.com Jean-Marie Candle Co.: Handmade soy wax candles with natural scents. @jeanmariecandle.co

Handmade soy wax candles with natural scents. @jeanmariecandle.co Kemsi: Vegan, cruelty-free skincare with no parabens or sulfates. @kem_si

Vegan, cruelty-free skincare with no parabens or sulfates. @kem_si L'Uomo Strano: Binary-pushing designer Mic. Carter has designed for local icons like Vivek Shraya. luomostrano.com

× Expand Mike Paul Atelier Designer Mike-Paul Neufville specializes in custom formalwear and leather goods.

Mike Paul Atelier: Custom formalwear and leather goods. @mikepaulstyles

Custom formalwear and leather goods. @mikepaulstyles Nykwale: This emerging brand has won several awards at African Fashion Week Toronto. @nykwale

This emerging brand has won several awards at African Fashion Week Toronto. @nykwale Omi Woods: Gorgeous nature-inspired fine jewelry, including wedding bands. omiwoods.com

Gorgeous nature-inspired fine jewelry, including wedding bands. omiwoods.com Nerpy's Hot Sauce: This line of hot sauces, marinades and seasonings has been a TO favourite for years. nerpys.com

This line of hot sauces, marinades and seasonings has been a TO favourite for years. nerpys.com Perfect Tees: Graphic tees, including a number of BLM slogans. perfectteesonline.com

Graphic tees, including a number of BLM slogans. perfectteesonline.com Pseudonym: Secondhand and consignment clothing and accessories. bypseudonym.com

Secondhand and consignment clothing and accessories. bypseudonym.com Quantum Garden: T-shirts and art by QPOC tattoo artist Tee Fergus. thequantumgarden.bigcartel.com

T-shirts and art by QPOC tattoo artist Tee Fergus. thequantumgarden.bigcartel.com Shop Lost In: Tees devoted to cities, including Toronto and Brooklyn. shoplostin.com

Tees devoted to cities, including Toronto and Brooklyn. shoplostin.com Snapback Tiara: Jewelry and queer slogan tees (a sample: "Them Fatale"). snapbacktiara.com

Jewelry and queer slogan tees (a sample: "Them Fatale"). snapbacktiara.com Spencer Badu: Minimalist, ungendered activewear by an alum of NOW's Black Futures Month issue. spencerbadu.com

Minimalist, ungendered activewear by an alum of NOW's Black Futures Month issue. spencerbadu.com Street Shak: Queen West Caribbean spot offering prepackaged meals during COVID. streetshak.com

Queen West Caribbean spot offering prepackaged meals during COVID. streetshak.com Summa Vybz Punch: Get rum punch delivered around the GTA. @summapunch

Get rum punch delivered around the GTA. @summapunch Takeupspace: Technically, this company's based in Hamilton, but their graphic tees were too good to not include. @shoptakeupspace

Technically, this company's based in Hamilton, but their graphic tees were too good to not include. @shoptakeupspace Toni Marlow Co.: Apparel, including TOM ("time-of-month") boxer briefs, designed with gender neutrality in mind. tonimarlowco.com

Looking for more?

Here are more resources devoted to Black-owned businesses in Toronto and beyond:

@nataliamanzocco