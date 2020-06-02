Black organizations and fundraisers you can support in Toronto

× Expand Nick Lachance Thousands of Torontonians took part in the #JusticeForRegis protest on May 30.

As the U.S. erupts in anti-police brutality protests, and Torontonians march in the streets to protest anti-Black and anti-Indigenous racism, many have been left wondering how to help.

Though #BlackoutTuesday has swept social media feeds, a more concrete way to spur change is by donating – if you're able – to anti-racist causes, or to groups geared towards helping Black people in Toronto and around the GTA by offering services, advocacy, education, resources and more.

There are many worthy causes to highlight across Canada and the U.S. – but here, we've rounded up some groups doing support and advocacy work for the Black community in and around Toronto.

Across Boundaries

Across Boundaries offers mental health and addiction support and services through an anti-Black racism and anti-oppression lens.

Afri-Can Foodbasket

This food access organization recently launched Black Food Toronto, a new initiative delivering fresh fruit and vegetables at no cost to Black Torontonians impacted by COVID-19.

Black Legal Action Centre

BLAC is a recently-launched non-profit clinic that provides free legal services for low- or no-income Black Torontonians and Ontarians.

Black Toronto Community Support

The community-oriented Facebook group has launched a GoFundMe to boost the efforts of Black Creek Community Farm and Building Roots in feeding low-income Torontonians during the pandemic.

Black Lives Matter Toronto

Canada's largest chapter of the global Black Lives Matter movement is a coalition of Black community members, students, artists, activists and organizers working for the elimination of anti-Black racism, state-sanctioned and institutional violence.

BLMTO COVID-19 Support Fund

Organized by Black Lives Matter Toronto, this emergency fund was launched at the start of COVID to help Black community members dealing with the financial effects of the pandemic.

Black Business and Professional Association

This Toronto-based group supporting Black businesses also offers scholarships, financial literacy classes and business courses, including entrepreneurship camps aimed at Black youth.

Black Women In Motion

This Toronto-based, youth-led organization "empowers and supports the advancement of black womxn and survivors of sexual violence" through training and advocacy work.

Caribbean African Canadian Social Services

This nonprofit aimed at strengthening the service framework for African Canadians offers a number of programs, including employment search help, family services, services for youth previously involved in the justice system, and children's services.

Healing Collective Toronto

The east Toronto-based collective of psychotherapists and wellness professionals has launched a GoFundMe to support the work of Black therapists and hold low/no cost mental health workshops.

Nia Centre for the Arts

This York-based non-profit showcases and promotes art from members of the African diaspora and offers programs in music, photography, literature, visual arts, theatre and interdisciplinary arts.

#NotAnotherBlackLife + FoodShare

The organizers of the #JusticeForRegis protest have teamed up with the food access organization to offer free food boxes to Black families self-isolating after attending the march. Sign up here, and donate to FoodShare here.

Taibu Community Health Centre

This Malvern-based health centre provides health care and related services for Black communities across the GTA.

Women's Health in Women's Hands

This community health centre provides care for women in African and Caribbean (as well as Latin American and South Asian) communities.

Did we miss any? Let us know in the comments below.

