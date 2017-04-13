Getting stoked for 4/20 with Cannabis Culture's POT TV

POT TV - April 20, 2017 is 4/20 across Canada!

This year 4/20 will take place at Sunset Beach in Vancouver, Yonge & Dundas Square in Toronto and Parliament Hill in Ottawa – as well as many other cities across the country.

Special thanks to all of the photographers who made this compilation video possible!

Please be sure to watch and share the original content:

× 1 of 8 Expand × 2 of 8 Expand × 3 of 8 Expand × 4 of 8 Expand × 5 of 8 Expand × 6 of 8 Expand × 7 of 8 Expand × 8 of 8 Expand Prev Next

Click through the above buttons to see the full compilation.

Get more from Cannabis Culture x NOW!