Humber, U of T, York, Ryerson cancel classes over COVID-19

× Expand Scott Webb / Unsplash The Ryerson Student Learning Centre on Yonge Street.

University of Toronto, Ryerson, Humber and other postsecondary institutions are cancelling classes as members of the public are advised to stay home in the face of the spreading COVID-19 (or coronavirus) pandemic.

News of the closures comes immediately after the announcement that all Ontario public schools will remain closed for two weeks after March break (from March 14 through to April 5).

Here's how colleges and universities in the GTA are responding to the coronavirus outbreak:

Ryerson University

Effective March 13, the university has moved all in-person classes to online delivery.

University of Toronto

U of T is cancelling all in-person classes across all three campuses for undergraduates, research-stream masters and doctoral courses starting March 16. Classes will be moved online through April 3. A decision on professional degree programs will follow on March 16. Common areas like libraries will remain open.

York University

York is suspending in-person classes starting March 16 and moving courses to online formats.

Humber College

Humber will suspend all classes from March 16 to 20. After that, all courses will move to online delivery until the end of the Winter 2020 semester on April 17.

Seneca College

Seneca is suspending all in-person courses March 16 to 20. Classes will resume in an online-only format the following week. In-person labs and studio time will resume April 6.

Centennial College

Classes are suspended March 14 to March 22; afterward, all classes will be delivered online until April 3.

