Half of Canadians say mental health has worsened during the pandemic

As the country heads into a third month of self-isolation with more than a million jobs lost, many people are feeling significantly less optimistic and more anxious.

According to a new study from the Angus Reid Institute, 50 per cent of Canadians reported feeling their mental health has worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the 1,900 people surveyed, many feel worried, (44 per cent), anxious (41 per cent) and bored (30 per cent), with 34 per cent keeping the country ethos alive, saying they are "grateful."

"This likely speaks to the overwhelming praise Canadians have offered for their public health officials and front-line workers," reports Angus Reid.

A factor lending to deteriorating mental health is ongoing financial trouble, with many losing their jobs or facing salary cuts. Additionally, parents are working from home while also providing all-day child-care.

Angus Reid's Impact Index puts Canadians up into four categories: Those who are managing well mentally and financially (34 per cent), those who are mentally struggling (24 per cent), or financially struggling (16 per cent), and those who are hardest hit (26 per cent) and feeling the effects of both factors worse than anyone else.

At least one-in-five residents in each region of the country fall into the hardest hit category, with Alberta having the highest number at 32 per cent and Quebec with the lowest at 20 per cent.

One-quarter of the hardest hit said that their relationships at home have suffered since the COVID-19 outbreak began, compared with six per cent of those in the managing well group.

The study's findings are in line with scientists recently warning that cases of emotional trauma and post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD) will increase during the pandemic – and continue well after – among both frontline workers and those who are not directly affected by the crisis.

After the 2003 SARS outbreak, an Emerging Infectious Diseases study of 129 Canadians who voluntarily quarantined at the time found that a third exhibited symptoms of PTSD or depression.

In turn, digital therapy has gained popularity, with the government ramping up mental health efforts.

On April 2, Premier Doug Ford announced a $12-million investment into digital mental health services, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $7.5-million investment into Kids Help Phone, a help-line offering children 24/7 counselling.

