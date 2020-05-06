Reaching out to exes a popular coronavirus pastime

× Expand Kev Costello/Unsplash One-third of respondents in a survey from sex toy brand Lelo said they've reached out to an ex during coronavirus.

Whether you're single or separated from that special someone, the skin hunger that comes with social distancing is making people do some pretty dubious stuff.

According to a new survey, roughly one-third of people – whether they're single or taken but living alone – have reached out to an ex during the pandemic.

Sex toy brand Lelo surveyed 1,000 singles and 1,000 people in relationships (who are not quarantining with their partner) in the U.S. They found that one-third of respondents in a relationship and 37 per cent of singles have slid into the DMs of a former flame since the pandemic started.

In case you're curious: Facebook was the most popular way to connect with an ex (61 per cent), followed by WhatsApp (48 per cent), Twitter (47 per cent), and the old-fashioned way over the phone (46 per cent).

Of those people in relationships who've reconnected with an ex, a whopping 54 per cent say this new connection has them feeling sparks again.

The pandemic also seems to be bad news for monogamists; 42 per cent of respondents in relationships have downloaded a dating app since the start of COVID-19, while an eyebrow-raising 52 per cent have signed up for a dating website.

Unsurprisingly, 67 per cent of respondents said social distancing has intensified their desire for physical contact.

Even less surprising: Lelo reports their sales are up 185 per cent over this time last year. (If you're in the market yourself, might we suggest our guide to sex in self-isolation?)