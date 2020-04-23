What to buy at One of a Kind Show’s new online shop

Toronto’s biggest craft fair, the One of a Kind Show at the Enercare Centre, was originally planned for March, then postponed to June, and has now been cancelled.

But rather than call it off altogether, the massive show has moved online. Their recently-launched online shop features the wares of hundreds of Canadian indie makers who would’ve exhibited at the show. Here, we pick our 10 favourite finds from Toronto artisans, from ceramic planters and earthy fringe earrings to botanically-dyed throw pillows.

Leeloodles T-shirt

Leeloodles features the work of Leeloo, a now 11-year-old artist who’s amassed fans across the city for her pencil crayon sketches of Toronto sports team logos, fashion brands and pop culture icons like Tuxedo Mask. If you’re missing the NBA, nab the Raptors logo tee, which Leeloo drew when she was 7 years old. $35, leeloodles.com

Freon Collective reusable cotton pads and washcloth

In her home studio, Freon Collective’s Nancy Mac designs and sews these reusable wash cloths and cotton pads, which are ideal for putting on toner and essences. They’re machine washable and the watercolour pattern is digitally printed on organic cotton. $18 (washcloth), $35 (cotton pads), etsy.com/ca/shop/freoncollective

Hinkleville Handmade planter

Give that succulent still in its plastic nursery pot some much needed attention with this ridiculously cute planter. Handmade by Janet Hinkle, it’s wheel thrown, hand-painted and then finished with a glossy glaze. $40, oneofakindshop.com

Wild Woven throw pillow

Wild Woven specializes in natural plant-based dyes. This organic cotton pillow gets its pinkish hue from an avocado-derived dye, while the hand-painted pattern is done with dyes made from Himalayan rhubarb, wood and cutch, which is an extract of the acacia tree. $70, shopwildwoven.com

Make This Universe DIY deodorant kit

Anyone who has made the switch from antiperspirants to natural deodorants knows it comes with a couple weeks of a bad B.O. So what better time to try out a natural deodorant than while in self isolation? Make This Universe’s DIY deodorant kit provides you with everything you need to craft your own stick, including your choice of essential oil. $34.50, makethisuniverse.com

Knot You Knot Me fringe earrings

Bring some style to your next Zoom meeting with these lightweight fringe earrings designed by Dafna Lifshitz. They’re made with cotton rope and hypoallergenic raw brass hardware, and come in 10 different colours. $30, oneofakindonlineshop.com

Lohn candles

The Lohn “Oro” candle will fill your home with scent of light jasmine and chamomile florals, rose, pink pepper and a hint of musk. Made of an organic coconut and soy wax blend, the 7.5-ounce candle will burn for 50 hours – or more than all three seasons of Ozark. $39.00, shoplohn.com

Abokichi instant miso soup tasting set

Because there’s only so much instant ramen you should eat in a week, switch up your Japanese comfort food intake with Abokichi’s vegan miso soup. This sampler set comes with three flavours – original, chili and black pepper – and each packet makes four servings. $20, abokichi.com

Light + Paper anatomical heart

Artist Ali Harrison skillfully (and painstakingly) hand-cuts her original illustrations using an x-acto knife. The design is then scanned and then lasercut on paper, creating a delicate piece of art. $55, lightandpapershop.com

Crywolf lapel pin

Dream of pool parties and hanging out at the Trinity Bellwoods dog bowl with this enamel lapel pin. If you want to take advantage of Crywolf’s current three for $25 pin deal, we highly recommend the equally cute Lil Slugger and Lucky Maneki. $10, crywolfclothing.com

