32 PILLS: MY SISTER'S SUICIDE (Hope Litoff, U.S.). 85 minutes. Rating: NNNN

The premise - loving sister Hope Litoff digs into her sister Ruth Litoff's belongings to learn more about her suicide - could have gone way south, but two elements make 32 Pills extremely compelling.

First, Ruth was a gifted artist, and the images of her very personal and beautiful work - often accompanied by pain-laden text - create a vivid portrait of a talented woman struggling with depression.

The title refers to the various pharmaceuticals Ruth took during her lifetime. Hope lays out hundreds of bottles on a long table - which trigger her, a former addict who's been sober for years. When she falls off the wagon - sucking back vodka, for example, and sampling pills from Ruth's stash - one ofthe director's filmmaking colleaguess finally expresses her distress, raising the dilemma many doc makers face: when do I intervene when my subject is doing harm?

