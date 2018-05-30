Review: Black Cop is risky and relevant

BLACK COP (Cory Bowles). 91 minutes. Opens Friday (June 1). See listing. Rating: NNNN

A nervy, queasy combination of jet-black satire and stylized psychodrama, Black Cop – expanded by writer/director Cory Bowles from his 2016 short film – landed at TIFF last year smack in the middle of the Black Lives Matter debate.

Back on the big screen this weekend for three showings at the Cineplex Yonge-Dundas before the film goes to VOD, Black Cop remains entirely relevant to our present moment – and better still, it genuinely engages with the issues of racial profiling and police violence rather than just using them as hot buttons to juice up a generic thriller.

Star Trek: Discovery’s Ronnie Rowe Jr. is terrific as the unnamed protagonist, a beat cop in an East Coast city who impulsively spends a day treating white civilians the way white cops treat Black people – with unnecessary hostility, physical threats and even violence.

The question of whether he’s doing it as a political statement or because he’s having a psychotic break quickly becomes less important than whether he’s going to kill someone. Rowe’s mercurial performance brings an edge to the character’s most innocuous interactions; anything can happen at any time.

Bowles shoots the action from multiple angles, incorporating footage from Black Cop’s body camera and anonymous cameraphones while scoring the film with furious hip-hop and angry talk-radio callers to create a sense of the conversation unfolding in the background.

But his most daring creative decision is to risk dividing audiences by arguing that there’s really only one side to this issue.