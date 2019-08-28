TIFF review: The Rest Of Us

× Expand Courtesy of TIFF The Rest Of Us

THE REST OF US DISC D: Aisling Chin-Yee. Canada. 80 min. Sep 6, 6:30 pm, Winter Garden; Sep 9, 7:30 pm, Scotiabank 4. Rating: NNN

Veteran producer Chin-Yee (Rhymes For Young Ghouls, Lost Generation) makes her feature directorial debut with this study of a single mother (Heather Graham) who takes in her ex-husband’s widow (Jodi Balfour) and young daughter (Abigail Pniowsky) when they need a place to stay, much to the disgust of her own daughter (Sophie Nélisse).

It’s a small, delicate drama – maybe too small, since the 80-minute running time has the effect of compressing certain emotional beats. (There’s also a climactic revelation that struck me as painfully obvious, though others didn’t see it coming.)

But it’s not a bad thing when a film leaves you wishing it were longer, and Chin-Yee gets excellent, heartfelt work from all four of her leads.