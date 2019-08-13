David Berman to be celebrated at Toronto tribute show: just announced

On August 27 Purple Mountains were supposed to play a show at Lee’s Palace. Sadly, lead singer David Berman – who had recently returned to music a decade after retiring his beloved cult Silver Jews project – died by suicide shortly before his comeback tour was set to begin.

Instead, in Toronto, August 27 will be a celebration of the life and work of the poet and singer/songwriter. Taking place at the Tranzac, A Stone For David Berman will be a mix of poetry and music, with performances from local musicians and writers such as Lightning Dust, Deliluh, Lavender Bruisers, Matthew “Doc” Dunn, Carl Wilson and Meghan Harrison. The event will be hosted by journalist Vish Khanna, who had one of the final interviews with Berman on his Kreative Kontrol podcast.

“We decided to hold this event on the night Purple Mountains were supposed to perform, to help us all mourn and celebrate David Berman,” says Jesse Locke, who co-organized the event with fellow local musicians Kritty Uranowski, Kyle Knapp and Dunn. “He has been a massive influence on me personally as a writer, musician and generous-hearted human.” (Locke also wrote an obit, which you can read here.)

All proceeds from the event will be donated to mental health resources and suicide prevention services: Workman Arts, Over The Bridge and the Artists’ Health Alliance.

August 27 at Tranzac (292 Brunswick), doors 8 pm. $10 or pwyc. More info at Facebook.

