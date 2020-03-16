The El Mocambo's reopening postponed by COVID-19

× Expand Samuel Engelking

After six years of renovating, the El Mocambo was finally ready to reopen its doors to the public on April 1. Due to the evolving situation around COVID-19, though, the historic venue has pushed back what will surely be a splashy grand reopening.

It was slated to be an official venue for Canadian Music Week, but that too has been pushed back until September. The El Mocambo has been closed since 2014, when banker and TV personality Michael Wekerle swooped in at the last minute to buy it. He's sunk a reported $30 million into the renovations, delaying the opening date a number of times.

The new opening date is TBD.

In the meantime, you can still take a photo tour of the venue here.

@trapunski